Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – Just in time for National Diabetes Awareness Month in November 2021, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s MOLLY Diabetes Education/Management Center for Adults and Children will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Since 1996, the MOLLY Center has provided comprehensive diabetes education for children and adults with all types of diabetes.

The MOLLY Center is certified by the American Diabetes Association and staffed by Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES), registered nurses and registered dieticians. The center, which also has a social worker, offers group and individual outpatient classes that provide information, education and support on diet/nutrition, medication, technology, exercise and the social/emotional aspects of living with diabetes.

The center also offers an inpatient program that helps people who have been admitted to the hospital manage their diabetes and provides referrals to the outpatient program.

“Over the years, the MOLLY Center has helped many people learn to live well while managing diabetes,” said Colette Knight, M.D., chair of the Inserra Family Diabetes Institutes at Hackensack University Medical Center. “We help our patients make lasting lifestyle changes that support long-term health to prevent diabetes-related complications.”

“Research shows that when people with diabetes are engaged in educational programs such as ours, they have better outcomes — and our patient-centered, individualized program meets people where they are,” said Toni Isabella, manager, MOLLY Diabetes Center. “World Diabetes Day is November 14, and this year’s theme is Access to Diabetes Care. We hope that celebrating our 25th anniversary raises awareness of our center so more people can benefit from the services we provide.”

Lorna Gooden is an example of a grateful MOLLY Center patient who has raised awareness by recommending the center to her mother and sisters.

“When I was diagnosed with pre-diabetes, I spent years in denial while my [blood sugar levels] kept going up and I was eventually put on medication,” said Gooden, operations manager of Outpatient Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Going to the MOLLY Center was the best thing I ever did, because knowledge is power — and after you learn about how to manage diabetes, you do better.”

Gooden said the comprehensive education she received through the MOLLY Center’s Wellness Program was “life-changing” and credits the center’s team — which includes CDCES, registered dietitians and social workers — for being kind, knowledgeable and available. Today, Gooden’s blood sugar levels are so good that she has been able to reduce the amount of medication she takes — and her mom and sisters have had their own successes as a result of the MOLLY Center program.

“I couldn’t have done it without the team at the MOLLY Center,” said Gooden.

“Patients like Lorna illustrate why the MOLLY Center is so important to our community,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center. “For 25 years, the center has been helping people manage, prevent and even reverse diabetes through life-enhancing education and support. The entire team at Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to celebrate the MOLLY Center’s 25th anniversary milestone.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of the largest, most comprehensive, and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research, and life-enhancing care, which is comprised of 35,000 team members and more than 7,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #2 in New Jersey and #59 in the country in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Best Hospital rankings and is ranked high-performing in the U.S. in colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. Out of 4,500 hospitals evaluated, Hackensack is one of only 57 that received a top rating in all nine procedures and conditions. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 26 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its sixth consecutive designation in 2019. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: John Theurer Cancer Center, a consortium member of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive, and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research, and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four of its hospitals are among the top hospitals in New Jersey for 2020-21, according to U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the health system has more top-ranked hospitals than any system in New Jersey. Children’s Health is again ranked a top provider of pediatric health care in the United States and earned top 50 rankings in the annual U.S. News’ 2020-21 Best Children’s Hospitals report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. The Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), housed in a fully renovated state-of-the-art facility, seeks to translate current innovations in science to improve clinical outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other life-threatening and disabling conditions.

Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.