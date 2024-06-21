Newswise — Hackensack University Medical Center, in partnership with THINK Surgical, now offers robotically assisted knee replacement surgery with the TMINI™ Miniature Robotic System. The handheld TMINI System (video), is a wireless robot the surgeon uses to help restore patients' mobility so they can return to enjoying their favorite activities.

"The TMINI helps us perform surgery without much extra equipment. It replaces many of the instruments we currently use for knee replacement surgery," said Yair David Kissin, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Hackensack University Medical Center. "This handheld device is so easy to use and takes up very little space in the operating room, which is important."

Unlike other systems, which are limited to the robot manufacturer's implants, THINK Surgical robots support a variety of implants, enabled by ID-HUBTM. This growing proprietary data bank of partner implants allows surgeons to choose an implant based on each patient's needs.

"It's not easy finding tools that can be easily applied to what orthopedic surgeons are doing — this one does," Dr. Kissin noted. "Only about 20% of orthopedic surgeries are done robotically, and TMINI will change that. This device adds value and incredible precision."

Using CT scans of the knee, a personalized detailed 3D model is created specifically for each patient. The surgeon uses the 3D model with the TMINI System to provide a robotically assisted total knee replacement procedure customized to the patient's knee anatomy.

"Our patients deserve the most advanced tools. Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to invest in the latest and most advanced technologies," Dr. Kissin concluded. "We have always been early adopters of the latest robotic systems for many years, and we will continue to do so for the benefit of our patients."

