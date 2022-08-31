Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s helicopter transport service, AirMed, earned full re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) shortly after celebrating its 10-year anniversary of providing emergency air medical service to the region’s communities.

In operation since 2012, AirMed provides lifesaving emergency air medical transportation 24/7, 365 days a year to communities across New Jersey and southern New York state. The program earned its first CAMTS certification — one of the most prestigious accreditations in the industry — in 2015.

Since AirMed One took its first service flight, the program took off and has grown over the years, adding a second helicopter, AirMed Two, in May of 2019, based in Brick Township.

To earn the CAMTS certification, critical care transport programs must meet or exceed all standards for program administration, patient care and safety. Programs are evaluated during a two-day, on-site inspection and through a comprehensive document review.

The AirMed team includes dedicated flight nurses, flight paramedics, pilots and mechanics. Since its first flight in 2012, the team has logged 3,326 patient care missions — including 609 patient transports in 2021 alone.

“CAMTS accreditation demonstrates our commitment to quality, excellence and safety, and we are proud to receive this recognition,” said Joe Solda, chief flight nurse, AirMed. “We want people in the communities we serve to trust that they will receive the highest level of care if they need our services in an emergency situation.”

Hackensack University Medical Center operates AirMed One and AirMed Two in partnership with Air Methods Corporation. To learn more about emergency air medical services at Hackensack Meridian Health, click here.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 17 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.