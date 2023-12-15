Newswise — When Fatima Ledesma’s mother, Grecia Mora Rodriguez, 79, was hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center, Fatima was by her side as often as possible. Like most daughters, Fatima wanted to keep her beloved mother company and help with as many non-medical tasks as she could. But as her mother’s designated “Care Companion,” Fatima served in a much greater role when it came to her mother’s hospitalization.

The Care Companion Program is an initiative started by Hackensack University Medical Center’s Office of Patient Experience to encourage loved ones to take an active, more hands-on, role in assisting with and improving the well-being of patients during their hospital stay.

Nurse Manager Julie Romano identified Grecia as a patient who would benefit from this unique program and Fatima appreciated the opportunity to participate. She immediately helped to improve communication between Grecia, whose preferred language is Spanish, and her care team.

“We want the program to support loved ones as they support the patient and the nursing team,” said Julie. “Fatima was an ideal candidate because she was always asking us how she could help us and her mom.”

When your loved ones are ill, experts say, stress is intensified and their basic human needs of feeling safe, connected, calm, useful, and hopeful become paramount. It is Hackensack University Medical Center’s belief that this enhanced collaboration can create an environment that meets those basic needs and also supports the health care team in delivering an exceptional patient and family experience, by promoting trust, enhancing communication and ensuring shared decision-making.

For their support in the Care Companion program, family members, like Fatima, receive a number of benefits including meal vouchers and parking passes. Care Companions are also permitted to have overnight stays in their loved ones’ rooms after visiting hours are over.

“Being able to get help with things such as meals and parking meant that I could totally focus on my mother,” said Fatima. “I didn’t have to worry about these things, and that is a big deal when you are coping with a family member who is sick.”

“Our Care Companions aren’t considered visitors,” said Rebecca Kaiser, Director of Patient Experience for Hackensack University Medical Center. “They are vital members of the patient support team who make a real difference during their loved one’s hospital stay.”

According to Julie, the nursing team also sees the benefits of the Care Companion program firsthand.

“When patients’ loved ones are able to be with them in the hospital, it reduces the risk of falls and delirium,” said Julie. “We notice that our patients experience less anxiety, and research shows that this can help prevent patient delirium, a sudden and severe change in brain function that causes a person to appear confused or disoriented and is associated with poor outcomes.

“The Companion Care program goes hand-in-hand with our efforts to provide age friendly care for older adults through initiatives such as our Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP),” said Manisha Parulekar, M.D., FACP, AGSF, CMD, director of the Division of Geriatrics at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Seeing the familiar face of a loved one can help keep older adults fully oriented, provide comfort, reduce anxiety and counteract some of the negative effects of hospitalization, such as physical, cognitive and functional decline.”

Grecia was discharged from the hospital and she returned home. She is currently receiving dialysis three times per week. During Grecia’s hospital stay, both Grecia and Fatima were grateful that the Care Companion program was there for them.

“From what we have seen and experienced, there is no better care than at Hackensack [University Medical Center],” said Fatima. “People were so friendly and there was never any doubt that not only was my mom getting very good care, they also cared about us, the family, too. We all felt taken care of. “

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

