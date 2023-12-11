Newswise — Hackensack University Medical Center’s Center for Healthy Senior Living has been recognized as a 2023 Age-Friendly Health System – Committed to Care Excellence by Age-Friendly Health Systems, an initiative of The John A. Hartford Foundation and the Institute for Health Care Improvement (IHI) in partnership with the American Hospital Association (AHA) and the Catholic Health Association of the United States (CHA).

Becoming an Age-Friendly Health System involves reliably providing a set of four evidence-based elements of high-quality care, known as the “4Ms,” to all older adults. The 4Ms include: What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility.

“Hackensack University Medical Center’s Division of Geriatric Medicine provides comprehensive care to help older adults manage the aging process — treating acute and chronic medical conditions while helping patients maximize their independence and quality of life,” said Manisha Parulekar, M.D., FACP, AGSF, CMD, director of the Division of Geriatrics at Hackensack University Medical Center. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to provide an exceptional patient experience, high-quality, patient-centered care, patient education and outreach tailored to the needs of older adults.”

The Center for Healthy Senior Living includes board-certified geriatric medicine specialists providing services ranging from wellness and prevention to specialized hospital, nursing home and hospice care. Additionally, the team focuses on managing aging-related conditions including falls, confusion and dementia, osteoporosis, physical function and mobility concerns, perioperative care and goals of care.

“It is so exciting that Hackensack University Medical Center's Center for Healthy Senior Living received the Age-Friendly recognition,” said Mark Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and President, North Region Hackensack Meridian Health. “With our fall prevention program and our Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health, Hackensack University Medical Center leads the way in providing age-friendly health care.”

“The Center for Healthy Senior Living provides valuable support for older adults and their loved ones in our community,” said Lisa Tank, M.D., FACP, CMD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Hackensack University Medical Center and chief medical officer, Northern Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Receiving the Age-Friendly Health System designation means that our older patients can trust our team to provide the care they need in an environment tailored to the unique safety and health needs of older adults.”

