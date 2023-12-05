Newswise — Hackensack University Medical Center’s Central Utility Plant has been awarded the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) New Jersey’s Resiliency Award, part of the organization’s annual Leadership Awards program.

The Central Utility Plant — designed in a collaboration by RSC Architects, Page, and Concord Engineering Group, and completed in June 2020 — has achieved several milestones, including serving as the first project in the nation to certify at the Gold level, the first Performance Excellence in Electricity Renewal (PEER)-certified project in New Jersey, and the third medical project to be PEER-certified in the United States.

Hackensack University Medical Center’s 44,000 s.f. state-of-the-art Central Utility Plant includes:

A 180,000-pound-per-hour boiler plant.

A 12,000-ton chiller plant.

A 7,500-kilowatt diesel generator plant.

As Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president & chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and president, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health notes, “Facilities like our Central Utility Plant really serve as the lifeline of our campus, and allow our world-class doctors and nurses to provide the life-saving services that our patients depend on.”

Since its completion, Hackensack University Medical Center’s Central Utility Plant has achieved the following:

A 50% reduction in chilled water pumping costs.

A 75% reduction in cooling tower costs.

“Hackensack University Medical Center is leading the way in energy efficiency and sustainability,” said Kyle Tafuri, Vice President Sustainability, Hackensack Meridian. “This award is a testament to our commitment and responsibility to take the best care of our patients, our community, and our environment.”

These energy reductions, along with the PEER Gold certification, align with the Department of Health and Human Services’ emissions reduction and climate resilience goals for the health sector, which Hackensack Meridian Health committed to by signing a climate pledge. The objective of the pledge is to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and be at net zero by 2050.

“We are so proud to receive this award, which acknowledges our efforts to do our part in promoting climate resilience while continuing to provide the highest-quality care for our patients,” said Mr. Sparta.