Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s 10th Annual Heart & Vascular Hospital Symposium, Advances and Innovations in Heart and Vascular Disease, will be held virtually November 17 and 18, 2021. More than 20 topics will be covered, including COVID-19 and the heart, Mitraclip and repair techniques, AFib management, high risk PCI for left main disease and total occlusions, and mechanical devices to improve heart failure.

The symposium is designed for internists, cardiologists, cardio thoracic surgeons, vascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, electrophysiologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, fellows, residents, students, and other health care professionals. Presentations, held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, will review evidence-based information exploring heart and vascular disease. The objective is to assist clinicians in the development of plans for the management and education of patients with cardiovascular and neurovascular disease, sparked by in depth discussions concerning atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, interventional procedures, structural heart disease, heart failure and valvular disease.

Attendees are eligible to receive AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Registration is open now, visit events.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/cardiac. For information about Hackensack Meridian Health’s cardiovascular services, visit https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/services/cardiovascular/.

-END-

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, a 771-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in New Jersey. Founded in 1888 as Bergen County's first hospital, it was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence. The academic flagship of Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack University Medical Center's campus is home to facilities such as John Theurer Cancer Center, the Heart & Vascular Hospital, and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion. Recognized as being in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation and #1 in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 "Best Hospitals" Honor Roll, Hackensack University Medical Center also ranked as high-performing in cancer care, cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology. Hackensack University Medical Center’s comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development.