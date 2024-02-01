Newswise — When patients need structural heart care for a valve condition, they need a team they can trust to deliver the effective minimally invasive care. With the addition of three structural heart experts and a track record of innovation, quality and experience, the structural heart team at Hackensack University Medical Center can deliver outcomes that exceed national standards while providing an outstanding patient experience.

Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as New Jersey’s #1 Hospital for 2023-2024, Hackensack University Medical Center is also home to the state's “best” Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery program.

Experience Promotes Outstanding Outcomes

Led by Ryan K. Kaple, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, Director of the Hackensack University Medical Center Structural and Congenital Heart Program, Hackensack University Medical Center has created a structural heart “dream team” comprised of structural heart interventional cardiologists Sung-Han Yoon, M.D. and Craig Basman, M.D., FACC, FSCAI.

The structural heart team specializes in catheter-based approaches to correct heart valve disorders — including MitraClip to treat a leaking mitral valve and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) to treat narrowing of the aortic valve.

“With the addition of our new interventional cardiology experts who trained at leading hospitals around the country, our collective experience is unmatched in the region and will directly benefit our patients in need of complex care while expanding access to novel devices and approaches through clinical trials,” said Dr. Kaple

Dr. Kaple was the first interventional cardiologist in New Jersey to receive an invitation to the Master’s Training Course sponsored by the device manufacturer, Abbott, in 2022. Hackensack has one of the highest volume MitraClip programs in the United States, and this course is reserved for the busiest and most experienced interventionalists in the country. Dr. Kaple is now a member of the teaching faculty at the Master’s Course, a recognition of his expertise. Dr. Kaple is also one of the founding members of a national MitraClip teaching course for fellows in structural heart disease, which is now in its fourth year.

A Commitment to Research

As a testament to their strong commitment to research, the team is participating in groundbreaking trials, including the SUMMIT trial for catheter-based mitral valve replacement and CORCINCH-HF for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The team is also researching new approaches to minimally invasive and tricuspid valve disorders (TricValve Trial).

“What drew me to Hackensack University Medical Center is the fact that, as part of the largest, most comprehensive health system in New Jersey, the center has the resources to provide patient-centered, top-notch clinical care and advance the field through research,” said Dr. Basman, who is known for his innovative clinical work to improve catheter-based treatments for valvular and congenital heart defects. Dr. Basman is the Associate Program Director and Fellowship Program Director for the Structural and Congenital Heart program.

The team also uses transcatheter approaches to treat complex conditions present at birth, including patent foramen ovale (PFO), atrial septal defects (ASD), and ventricular septal defects (VSD).

“Our entire team is committed to offering the latest options, improving the safety, efficiency and effectiveness of our procedures, and expanding indications to include new patient populations,” said Dr. Kaple. Dr. Kaple performed the first catheter based tricuspid valve repair in the state of Connecticut when he was a faculty member at Yale prior to joining HUMC in 2022. This procedure is now part of several device trials, paving the future for minimally invasive tricuspid valve procedures in the future

A Patient-Focused, Collaborative Approach

Dr. Yoon, director of Clinical Research within the Structural and Congenital Heart Program with extensive experience in TAVR procedures,said he is looking forward to validating novel transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) technology, as well as new, less-invasive approaches to TAVR and left atrial appendage closure.

“At Hackensack [University Medical Center], we have the total package required to create the best patient experience,” said Dr. Yoon. “We use advanced technology and provide complete care with a focus on what is best for the patient.”

With a commitment to collaboration among specialists in cardiology and vascular care, the team holds a multidisciplinary meeting three times per week to discuss complex cases. The meeting includes interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, electrophysiologists, cardiologists and other experts and is moderated by a neutral physician.

“I’ve never seen a heart team meeting done more than once a week,” said Dr. Yoon. “These meetings give us the time we need to focus on the patient. I am very proud that I’m part of a team that can deliver such complex care.”

