***MEDIA ADVISORY***

 Hackensack University Medical Center to Hold Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kick Off Event 

When: Monday, October 3, 2022 -8:00am to 2:00pm

Where: Hackensack University Medical Plaza’s Palm Court (ground level) at 20 Prospect Avenue Hackensack, NJ 07601

An estimated 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. 

Where & when women get their mammograms matters!

Many women may have delayed getting screened due to the pandemic but the news of veteran journalist, Katie Couric’s breast cancer diagnosis this past week, is a tough reminder to all women to book their screening today! 

Join us on Monday to learn about the latest comprehensive services and meet the capable teams from the Betty Torricelli Institute for Breast Cancer and the John Theurer Cancer Center, as well as breast cancer survivors. 

There will be tables filled with education and fun for both men and women and of course, lots of pink giveaways!

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cancer Women's Health
KEYWORDS
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You