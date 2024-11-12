***Media Alert***

When: Thursday November 14, 2024

@ 10:00am

Where: The Medical Plaza Building lobby on the campus of

Hackensack University Medical Center

20 Prospect Avenue

Hackensack, NJ 07601

Nearly 40 million Americans—about 1 in 10—have diabetes. About 1 in 3 people are pre-diabeteic. These numbers are expected to double by 2040.

But with the right treatment and education, diabetes can not only be controlled it can go into remission.

Please join us to learn more about this disease from the experts at the MOLLY Diabetes Education/Management Center for Adults and Children and meet the patients who have learned to control this disease through diet and exercise, some have even reversed it.

There will be tables filled with fun, education & diabetes friendly snacks!

If you plan on attending, please contact [email protected]

Diabetes touches so many families across the country. It’s up to all of us to continue fighting for a cure and to ensure that every American has access to the quality care they need.

Other Diabetes Education Events this month include:

Diabetes and Cognitive Decline Learning at the Hackensack Meridian Fitness & Wellness Center Community Rooms on Thursday, 11/7/24 @ 6pm. Click here for more details.

Diabetes Cooking Demo and Focus Group at the Hackensack Meridian Fitness & Wellness Center Community Rooms on Wednesday, 11/20/24 @ 12pm -2pm. Click here for details.