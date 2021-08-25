Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s Center for Memory Loss & Brain Health has started enrollment for a clinical trial for ATH-1017, an investigational medication for the treatment of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease as of August 3, 2021.

Ranked the #1hospital in New Jersey and the #7hospital in the New York metro area by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll, Hackensack University Medical Center has New Jersey’s Best and only nationally-ranked Neurology & Neurosurgery programs and we are proud to contribute to the knowledge of the treatment of this disease by taking part in this groundbreaking clinical trial.

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that results in weakened brain connections and loss of brain cells. These problems cause dementia, which may include problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

According to clinical trial sponsor Athira Pharma, ATH-1017 enhances the HGF/MET system, one of the brain’s repair mechanisms. Enhancing HGF/MET signaling may improve brain activity, repair brain connections, reduce stress and inflammation, and rescue brain cells, which may lead to rapid recovery of memory and function.

“ATH-1017 offers hope for patients and loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s disease, as well as for the future of dementia care,” said Manisha Parulekar, M.D., AGSF, FACP, Co-Director of the Center and Division Chief, Geriatrics, and Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “This medication is delivered through a daily injection and may have the potential to alter the course of Alzheimer’s disease.”

“ATH-1017 is an investigational drug designed to support the growth and survival of nerve cells.,” said Florian Thomas, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Director of the Center and Professor and Founding Chair, Department of Neurology, Hackensack University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “This study will determine the safety and effectiveness of ATH-1017 to improve cognition in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.”

“With the number of New Jersey residents living with Alzheimer’s disease projected to rise in the coming years, we are proud to provide older adults in our communities with access to this pioneering ATH-1017 clinical trial,” said Mark Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Participating in groundbreaking research puts us one step closer to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.”

