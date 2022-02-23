Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to welcome Shahid R. Aziz, DMD, M.D., FACS, FRCSEd, as division director of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Dr. Aziz helped cut the ribbon and open the hospital’s new Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center which will offer a full scope of inpatient and outpatient oral and maxillofacial surgical services for children and adults, with a specialty in facial trauma and reconstruction surgery, as well as orthognathic (jaw) surgery.

Dr. Aziz currently serves as president of the New Jersey Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and chair of the Section of Dentistry and Oral Health of the New York Academy of Medicine. He is also the co-founder and president of the NJ based non-profit Smile Bangladesh, which provides free surgery to children and adults with cleft lip and palate deformities in Bangladesh. Since starting Smile Bangladesh more than 16 years ago, Dr. Aziz has led a small team of surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses on 24 surgical missions and has treated more than 1,600 patients.

Dr. Aziz is the 2017 recipient of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) Humanitarian Award for his charitable work in Bangladesh and in global surgery. He has also authored or co-authored more than 50 peer reviewed journal articles and 22 book chapters. He is one of only six American-trained maxillofacial surgeons to be awarded a fellowship in the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

Dr. Aziz earned his dental degree from Harvard University School of Dental Medicine and his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He completed his general surgery and oral/maxillofacial surgery training at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center.

“Dr. Aziz’s experience and training provides Hackensack University Medical Center with the expanded capability of offering highly specialized and expert reconstructive surgical treatment for children and adults who have experienced facial trauma or have defects to the head, neck, oral cavity and jaws,” said Mark Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center. “This is another example of our innovative approach to transform care and to improve the lives of our patients both functionally and aesthetically.”

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Aziz — a compassionate and accomplished oral and maxillofacial surgeon — as a member of our team and look forward to his contributions to patient care, education and research,” said Lisa Tank, MD, chief medical officer, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center.

