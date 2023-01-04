Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – Roman Zinder, M.D., chief of the Advanced Wound Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, spends his days caring for patients with chronic or complex wounds. But in addition to his medical expertise, Dr. Zinder is an expert in a martial art called SAMBO.

“SAMBO combines elements of judo, ju-jitsu and various styles of folk-wrestling from different nationalities,” said Dr. Zinder, who is the Secretary General of the U.S. National SAMBO Federation. “SAMBO was developed in the former Soviet Union, and the name is an acronym for ‘self-defense without a weapon.’”

Dr. Zinder first discovered SAMBO when he was 8 years old. He competed in SAMBO and judo until he was 23, and eventually began coaching youth and adult participants. Each year, along with the Vice President and Heath Coach of USA SAMBO, he takes a team to the Pan American SAMBO Championship and has taken teams all over the world to youth and adult championship events.

In November 2022, the 2022 U.S. SAMBO team went to the World SAMBO Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“It was a long trip and took nearly 24 hours to get there,” said Dr. Zinder. “Two of our competitors placed fifth in the combat sambo discipline which is a mix of MMA and wrestling. This is an excellent result considering this is the world’s largest event for this sport which is very fast-paced and exciting to watch.”

Although SAMBO is very popular in Europe and Asia, its popularity is still growing in the U.S. Through his involvement in coaching and the U.S. National SAMBO Federation, Dr. Zinder hopes to raise awareness of the sport and give back to the worldwide SAMBO community as well as encourage all those who may be interested in participating to find out more. .

“SAMBO shaped me and gave me skills that I use in everyday life — including during medical school and in my career,” said Dr. Zinder. “From a young age, sports taught me about discipline, fitness and how to push myself to do my best. SAMBO gives participants confidence and builds up character, which plays a role throughout life.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, was Bergen County’s first hospital founded in 1888. It was also the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence, receiving its sixth consecutive designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The academic flagship of the Hackensack Meridian Health network, Hackensack University Medical Center is Nationally-Ranked by U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. The hospital is home to the state's only nationally-ranked Urology and Neurology & Neurosurgery programs, as well as the best Cardiology & Heart Surgery program. It also offers patients nationally-ranked Orthopedic care and one of the state’s premier Cancer Centers (John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center). Hackensack University Medical Center also ranked as High-Performing in conditions such as Acute Kidney Failure, Heart Attack (AMI), Heart Failure, Pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Diabetes and Stroke. As well as High Performing in procedures like Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery (CABG), Colon Cancer Surgery, Lung Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement. This award-winning care is provided on a campus that is home to facilities such as the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital and the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, the children’s nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. Hackensack University Medical Center is also home to the Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and is listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Our comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development. The hospital has embarked on the largest healthcare expansion project ever approved by the state: Construction of the Helena Theurer Pavilion, a 530,000-sq.-ft., nine-story building, which began in 2019. A $714.2 million endeavor, the pavilion is one the largest healthcare capital projects in New Jersey and will house 24 state-of-the-art operating rooms with intraoperative MRI capability, 50 ICU beds, and 175 medical/surgical beds including a 50 room Musculoskeletal Institute.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.