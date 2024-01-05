Newswise — In a landmark study published in Eco-Environment & Health on 28 October 2023, a team from Tsinghua University and several other Chinese institutions presents a comprehensive approach to developing local AAQS tailored for Hainan Province, China. This initiative is part of Hainan's broader effort to enhance its ecological environment and achieve world-class air quality by 2035.



The study began by looking at air quality standards from different countries and regions, focusing on how they measure and limit pollution. For Hainan, the researchers suggested new, realistic goals for reducing common pollutants, considering health effects over both short and long periods. They used these goals, along with local data and international guidelines, to create Hainan's own standards.



To predict if Hainan can meet these goals, the researchers used a computer program called the Community Multiscale Air Quality (CMAQ) model. This program helped them see how the air quality might change by 2035 with different ways of controlling pollution. They found that with strong policies, Hainan could indeed meet these new, stricter air quality goals by 2035.



Lead researcher Bin Zhao from Tsinghua University emphasizes, "Developing local AAQS is critical for regions like Hainan, where the standard needs to reflect local conditions while aiming for global leadership in air quality. Our research is a step towards achieving that delicate balance."



The pioneering work of establishing local AAQS in Hainan Province represents a significant step towards a healthier environment and serves as a model for regions worldwide. As the province moves towards implementing these standards, it embarks on a path to achieving world-leading air quality by 2035.



The study estimates that adhering to the new standards could prevent thousands of premature deaths annually by 2035 due to reduced long-term exposure to PM2.5 and O3. This proactive approach not only promises a healthier future for Hainan's residents but also sets a precedent for other regions to develop their own localized air quality standards.

