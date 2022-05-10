Newswise — WASHINGTON—Gary Hammer, M.D., Ph.D., Millie Schembechler Professor of Adrenal Cancer at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., won the Endocrine Society's Endocrine Images Art Competition, a contest celebrating the beauty of endocrine science.



Entries were judged based on aesthetic value and significance to endocrine research.



Hammer’s image of the adrenal gland took the top prize this year out of more than 40 entries. Federico Salas-Lucia, Ph.D., of the University of Chicago in Chicago, Ill., and Jennifer Richer, Ph.D., Lyndsey Crump, Ph.D., and Nicole Spoelstra of the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colo., tied for a close second. Salas-Lucia’s image featured the pituitary gland, while Richer’s team entered a staining of multiple hormone receptors in breast cancer.



Past President Hammer declined the prize of complimentary ENDO 2022 registration. The judges awarded the prize to Salas-Lucia.



Top entries will be shared with scientists and researchers from all over the world via a special display at ENDO and will also be featured in Endocrine News, on our website and on social media.



Visit the Endocrine Images Art Competition website to see the top endocrine images and gather more details for submitting next year.



