Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Hancock Health, Hendricks Regional Health and Mayo Clinic announced Wednesday, June 29, that the two Indiana health systems have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Members of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of carefully vetted, independent health care organizations, have special access to Mayo Clinic's knowledge and expertise.

Hancock Health and Hendricks Regional Health have a shared vision to provide central Indiana with excellent health care and keep communities healthy — all while remaining independent.

"Hancock Health has invested heavily in bringing medical expertise to east-central Indiana, creating attractive and convenient access points in our patients' hometowns — all while establishing solid bonds with our tertiary partners to ensure every level of care is within reach," says Steve Long, president and CEO of Hancock Health. "In the future, this relationship with Mayo Clinic will allow our care teams meaningful and timely access to some of the best medical specialists in the world. In my estimation, there is no better combination than a trusted local physician working in concert with their counterparts at Mayo Clinic to provide the very best care close to home."

"As Hendricks Regional Health joins forces with Mayo Clinic, we celebrate this milestone that builds upon a 60-year legacy and commitment to our community, and the relentless dedication of our nationally recognized physicians and associates," says Kevin Speer, J.D., president and CEO of Hendricks Regional Health. "It's the next step in preserving, growing and innovating local access to the most patient-focused, highest quality, specialized care possible. At a time when health care affordability has never been more important to Hoosiers, this collaboration is a shining example of how we are expanding world-class medicine in west-central Indiana at no additional cost for patients."

Physicians from Hancock Health and Hendricks Regional Health will be able to combine their understanding of their patients' medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise so patients get exactly the care they need close to home.

"We are delighted to welcome Hancock Health and Hendricks Regional Health to the Mayo Clinic Care Network," says Mark V. Larson, M.D., medical director of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. "Both health care organizations are deeply committed to providing outstanding patient care in the communities they serve. Collaboration is a key cornerstone of Mayo Clinic's culture, and through this network, Mayo Clinic and community health care organizations will work close together to find new ways to improve the lives of patients."

Through Hancock Health's and Hendricks Regional Health's membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network, their physicians have access to Mayo Clinic clinical tools, including:

AskMayoExpert

AskMayoExpert offers providers a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references.

AskMayoExpert offers providers a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references. eConsults

eConsults enable physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

eConsults enable physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients. eBoards

eBoards are live videoconferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems.

Health Care Consulting

Health Care Consulting provides access to Mayo's extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.

Staff from Hancock Health and Hendricks Regional Health can use Mayo Clinic educational materials designed for patients, and access opportunities for professional development and continuous medical education.

Created in 2011, the Mayo Clinic Care Network has more than 45 member organizations across the U.S., and in Asia, India, Mexico, and the Middle East.

###

About Hancock Health

Hancock Health is an independent, full-service health care network serving Hancock County, Indiana, and the surrounding areas. The network includes Hancock Regional Hospital; Hancock Physician Network; and more than 20 other health care facilities, such as wellness centers, women's clinics, family practices, the Sue Ann Wortman Cancer Center, and Gateway Hancock Health. For more information, contact Hancock Health at 317-462-5544, or visit Hancock Health's website or Facebook page.

About Hendricks Regional Health

Since 1962, Hendricks Regional Health has served west-central Indiana as its preferred, trusted health care partner. With a deeply rooted legacy of community service, the Hendricks' culture is built on a vision to be the community's indispensable health care partner. The nationally recognized, nonprofit, health care system offers a full spectrum of primary care and specialty services at 44 locations in Hendricks and Putnam counties. For news and updates, follow Hendricks Regional Health on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, or visit the Hendricks Regional Health website.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.