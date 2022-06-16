Newswise — The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is pleased to announce a new partnership with Hancock Whitney as they become the most recent organization to join the Alliance’s Gulf Star Program.

The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses without requiring match funds from grant recipients. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions identified by the Alliance’s Priority Issue Teams and Cross-Team Initiatives in the Governors’ Action Plan for Healthy and Resilient Coasts. This includes the Coastal Community Resilience Team, which focuses on activities that help communities prepare for hazards and recover more quickly.

Funding from Hancock Whitney will support increased training for resilience experts who work with local communities across the five Gulf states. “Hancock Whitney is proud to be part of the communities we serve. These are the places where we live and work,” said Hancock Whitney Mississippi Coast President Brent Fairley. “We are excited and honored to support our vibrant communities across the entire Gulf Coast region through this partnership with the Gulf of Mexico Alliance.”

“We are excited to welcome Hancock Whitney as the newest partner in our Gulf Star Program,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. “Projects that support increased community resilience are of vital importance, especially as we begin another hurricane season this month.”

Hancock Whitney joins the following Gulf Star partners: Shell, Freeport McMoRan, Hess, Chevron, Clean Gulf Associates, Equinor, Motiva, Oxy, Citgo, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and the five Gulf states.

About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris. gulfofmexicoalliance.org

About Hancock Whitney Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, and Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

