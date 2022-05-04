Newswise — Climate forecasts and risk prevention, data security and artificial intelligence, energy transition and circular economy: These are the topics of the innovations presented by Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) at Hannover Messe 2022 from May 30 to June 2. The exhibits and presentations at the two main booths in the "Future Hub" (Hall 2, Booth B40) and at "Energy Solutions" (Hall 13, Booth D62) show how digitality and sustainability are considered in one context by the KIT researchers. The KIT will also present current mobility research projects at the Baden-Württemberg International booth (Hall 12, Booth D15).

"Digital technologies can contribute to sustainable development, among other things through resource-efficient production or networked mobility. Conversely, it is important to make digitalization sustainable," explains KIT President Professor Holger Hanselka. "Thanks to its interdisciplinary research, KIT is ideally positioned to meet these challenges, especially in the fields of information, energy, mobility, climate, materials, and humans and technology. The great relevance of the work on, for example, renewable energies, their storage, and distribution is currently shown by the effects of the war in Ukraine."

At the Hannover Messe 2022 from May 30 to June 2, KIT will present some highlights from research and innovation under the main theme of "Industrial Transformation". KIT President Professor Holger Hanselka will participate as a speaker in the "Lightweighting Summit" of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, which will take place on May 31 under the patronage of Federal Minister of Economics Dr. Robert Habeck. The focus of this conference is on linking lightweight construction with hydrogen technology - both promote resource and energy efficiency and thus support climate protection.

KIT in the “Future Hub“ (Hall 2, Booth B40)

The South-German Climate Office at KIT: Harnessing Climate Research for Society

Which effects does global climate change have on single regions? What can we do to mitigate it? And how can we adapt to the unavoidable consequences? Questions like these arise in many branches. Planners and decision-makers in politics, industry, and society need scientifically sound and close-to-practice information to deal with these issues. The South-German Climate Office at KIT is committed to providing exactly this information. At the booth, the complex interrelationships are illustrated by an interactive globe.

Video „Klimawandel visualisiert“ (in German)

CEDIM: Understanding Hazards – Estimating Risks – Enhancing Resilience

Time and again, storms, floods, earthquakes, and other extreme events cause many deaths and severe damage. Due to global change, in particular climate change, population growth, urbanization, and our dependence on critical infrastructures, the frequency and effects of such events will increase significantly in future. Research by KIT’s Center for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction Technology, CEDIM for short, is aimed at causes and at managing and preventing natural and technical risks. At the booth, CEDIM, too, will present its work on the interactive globe of the South-German Climate Office.

Startup Risklayer: Analyzing and Reducing Risks

Risks increasingly shape our everyday lives and are ever more present in politics and current affairs. Every crisis, whether natural or human-made, challenges our understanding of individual and societal risks. KIT’s startup Risklayer models and analyzes these risks and identifies the solutions to reduce them. Thus, a risk assessment is transformed into a concrete recommendation for action.

NoPhish: Protection from Phishing Emails and Other Fraudulent Messages

Fraudulent messages come as emails or in other forms. With the help of the NoPhish concept developed by the SECUSO research group of KIT, users can detect them and protect themselves. The NoPhish concept includes various measures, such as flyers, training material, explanation videos, posters, and an online game, to raise awareness, impart knowledge, and explain how persons, companies, and institutions can protect themselves.

Video „Verifying sender and detecting dangerous attachments“

Aimino: High Quality AI Applications

The Aimino startup offers services and tools for the efficient cleaning of existing datasets of companies. In addition, Aimino offers to extend the datasets by synthetic data meeting the needs of the customers. This helps prevent data breaches. With Amelia, a tool offered by Aimino, AI engineers can generate customized synthetic data, thus saving time and costs.

Research to Business – Technology Offers of KIT

Research to Business, KIT’s technology market, will present 90 further technology offers at the stand of KIT. These are innovations of KIT, which might be turned into marketable products and processes.

KIT at “Energy Solutions“ (Hall 13, Booth D62)

CarbonCycleLab: Energy Transition and Circular Economy

At the CarbonCycleLab, several institutes of KIT link the complete process chain of the future carbon cycle: From residues and waste materials to basic chemical substances produced on their basis that will replace fossil fuels in the chemical industry. The CarbonCycleLab combines the energy transition with circular economy and thus contributes to making future economy resource-efficient, climate-neutral, and competitive. The model of an entrained-flow gasifier suitable for various applications is on display at the booth; an interactive table explains the system in 3D.

NECOC: From a Climate-damaging Greenhouse Gas to an Economically Viable Material

A consortium of KIT institutes and industrial companies has developed an integrated process to achieve negative emissions. Atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) is decomposed into elemental carbon (carbon black, C) and oxygen (O 2 ). The solid carbon in the form of microgranular powder is separated and then, as a high-priced educt, used in rubber, construction, or electrical industries. An essential aspect in the development of the overall process is the efficient material and energy coupling in the subprocess steps.

ICODOS: Towards Competitive Renewable Fuels

KIT’s startup ICODOS has developed a technology that efficiently combines carbon dioxide separation and methanol synthesis and, hence, contributes to making renewable fuels competitive. Initial implementation will concentrate on biogas. However, it is planned to also use the technology for other CO 2 point sources in the cement industry, for instance. A pilot plant is under construction and will be integrated in KIT’s Energy Lab 2.0.

Research to Business – Technology Offers of KIT

Research to Business, KIT’s technology market, will present 30 further technology offers at the stand of KIT. These are innovations of KIT, which might be turned into marketable products and processes.

KIT at Other Thematic Booths

KIT and its partners will present a number of other current topics, including mobility research, at the Baden-Württemberg International booth (hall 12, booth D15).

For example, the "H2Rhein-Neckar" demonstration project presents a model depot for alternative drives in Heidelberg and shows hydrogen refueling and battery recharging in fuel cell range extender buses. KIT's Institute for Information Processing Technology (ITIV) contributes to the optimization of the vehicles' operating strategy with the latest AI methods.

The Innovation Campus Mobility of the Future (ICM) of KIT and the University of Stuttgart exhibits the model of a single seater for small, efficient city vehicles, which serves as a test vehicle for testing novel technologies such as additive manufacturing, lightweight construction with fiber materials, or novel drive components. Such vehicles are also intended to contribute to the networked mobility of the future in autonomous car-sharing fleets.

In addition, ICM will present a treadmill demonstrator developed by its partner ITIV, which enables the presentation of realistic traffic scenarios with model vehicles on a scale of 1:14. Via sensors, the vehicles recognize their surroundings and react to them.

Moreover, INERATEC introduces sustainable fuels and chemicals from hydrogen and CO 2 . The KIT spinoff develops modular chemical plants for power-to-X and gas-to-liquid applications. Hydrogen from renewable sources and greenhouse gases such as CO 2 are converted into e-kerosine, CO 2 -neutral gasoline, or clean diesel. (or)

