Newswise — Rockville, Md.—This month the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) welcomed its 2022 - 23 president, Hans E. Grossniklaus, MD, MBA, FARVO. A member for more than 40 years, Grossniklaus is a Gold Fellow of ARVO (FARVO) ― a recognition of individual accomplishments, leadership and contributions to the Association. His volunteer contributions have included positions as member and chair of the Annual Meeting Program Committee and editorial board member of ARVO journal Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science. He currently sits on ARVO’s Finance Committee and as president will head the Board of Trustees.

Board certified in ophthalmology and anatomic pathology, Grossniklaus is vice chair of translational research at the Emory Eye Center and professor of ophthalmology and pathology, Department of Ophthalmology, Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga.

At the close of the recent ARVO Annual Meeting held in Denver, Colo., Grossniklaus announced his selection for the theme of the 2023 Annual Meeting being hosted in New Orleans, La. (April 23 – 27) ― The Beauty of Diversity in Nature and Science.

“Diversity is a hallmark of nature and has provided us with a beautiful natural world,” said Grossniklaus. “Likewise, there is mechanistic diversity in ocular disease, and we, as vision scientists, are a diverse group with multiple backgrounds and perspectives. Imagine if we are able to fully embrace and celebrate this diversity as we share our research and pursue our common goals of improving people’s vision and lives.”

Grossniklaus says he looks forward to leading ARVO over the next year (May 2022 – April 2023). He hopes to build on the Association’s established foundation of welcoming innovation by promoting opportunities to diversify the Board of Trustees, improving the Award Lectures nomination process, and encouraging corporate sponsorship of travel awards and scholarships for underrepresented groups at ARVO events. All of which, he notes, are particularly important for scientists just starting their careers.

