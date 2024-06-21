Newswise — A big round of applause for the team of Satit Chula Demonstration Students who won the gold medal in the “Student Innovation Challenge Thailand 2024,” organized by the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) on June 5, 2024, with their innovative project,  Happy CP Gloves: Smiling Solutions for Children with Cerebral Palsy.” In recognition of their achievement, the team has been selected to represent Thailand at the Global Student Innovation Challenge (GSIC) in Shanghai, China, from August 23-26, 2024. 

                   Happy CP Gloves by Satit Chula Demonstration Students Win First Prize in Student Innovation Contest for People with Disabilities and the Elderly

 

The team members are Mr. Supacheep Sahakitrungruang, Mr. Supawitch Wannadelok, Miss Nichamon Supatgiat, Miss Irinraya Sotangkur, under the supervision of Ajarn Jeerasak Jitrojanarak from Satit Chula Innovation Hub, and Ajarn Prewfon Tainsri, Assistant Director of Academic Affairs Curriculum and Teaching at Chulalongkorn University Demonstration Secondary School. 

           

 Happy CP Gloves by Satit Chula Demonstration Students Win First Prize in Student Innovation Contest for People with Disabilities and the Elderly

 

The innovative “Happy CP Gloves” have been designed to bring joy to children with cerebral palsy by helping reduce strain and prevent injuries to fingers and wrists. The gloves fit hand circumferences of 9-18 cm, making them suitable for children aged 2-16 years. The set includes two gloves, a turtle doll that makes a sound when squeezed, and a chicken doll that lays soft eggs, along with an aluminum plate.  

The innovation has been successfully implemented, improving the quality of life for children with mental disabilities. The project received funding from the Tae Jai website, with a donation of 1,110,000 baht used to make 2,000 sets of gloves, which were delivered for free to children with disabilities throughout Thailand by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.  

Learn more and follow additional updates at Facebook: Happy CP Gloves

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Children's Health Neuro
KEYWORDS
Innovation Gloves Demonstration School children with cerebral palsy Award Strain Injuries mental disability Social Development Thai Thailand human security Invention Disabililty
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY