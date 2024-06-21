Newswise — A big round of applause for the team of Satit Chula Demonstration Students who won the gold medal in the “Student Innovation Challenge Thailand 2024,” organized by the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) on June 5, 2024, with their innovative project, “ Happy CP Gloves: Smiling Solutions for Children with Cerebral Palsy.” In recognition of their achievement, the team has been selected to represent Thailand at the Global Student Innovation Challenge (GSIC) in Shanghai, China, from August 23-26, 2024.

The team members are Mr. Supacheep Sahakitrungruang, Mr. Supawitch Wannadelok, Miss Nichamon Supatgiat, Miss Irinraya Sotangkur, under the supervision of Ajarn Jeerasak Jitrojanarak from Satit Chula Innovation Hub, and Ajarn Prewfon Tainsri, Assistant Director of Academic Affairs Curriculum and Teaching at Chulalongkorn University Demonstration Secondary School.