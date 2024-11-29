Newswise — Powdery mildew and other crop diseases pose persistent threats to global food security and agricultural productivity. Overuse of pesticides has not only damaged ecosystems and raised health concerns but also led to resistant pathogen strains, reducing their effectiveness. Plant defense inducers (PDIs), natural molecules designed to mimic pathogen attacks and activate plant immune responses, offer a promising alternative. However, the interplay between PDIs and plant genotypes remains largely uncharted territory. To address these challenges, understanding the molecular mechanisms of genotype-specific immunity is vital.



Published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae190) on July 12, 2024, in Horticulture Research, a team from the Benaki Phytopathological Institute explored the power of Reynoutria sachalinensis extract in enhancing plant defenses. Using courgette plants as a model, the study reveals how phospholipid signaling—an essential communication system within cells—plays a key role in countering powdery mildew. Advanced transcriptomic and metabolomic analyses shed light on how genetic differences dictate the effectiveness of this natural defense inducer, offering a scalable solution for sustainable agriculture.



The researchers compared two courgette genotypes: one susceptible to powdery mildew and one with intermediate resistance. In the susceptible genotype, the plant defense inducer activated phospholipid production and related signaling pathways, bolstering the plant’s resistance. Key molecules like lysophosphatidic acid were found to increase, aligning with significant changes in genes involved in lipid biosynthesis. In contrast, the resistant genotype showed strong baseline immune activity, with little additional response to treatment. The team linked this difference to the epigenetic regulation of a specific gene involved in lipid metabolism, demonstrating how genetic background can shape plant defense mechanisms. These findings highlight the pivotal role of phospholipid signaling in natural immunity, opening new avenues for targeted crop protection.



“Our research highlights the critical role of genetic diversity in shaping plant immune responses,” said Dr. Theoni Margaritopoulou, the lead author of the study. “By understanding how defense inducers interact with different genotypes, we can create more effective, sustainable solutions for crop protection. This work marks an important step toward reducing pesticide reliance and mitigating the impact of crop diseases.”



The implications of this research are profound. By combining plant defense inducers with genotype-specific breeding strategies, agriculture can move toward more resilient and sustainable practices. The discovery of lipid signaling’s role in plant immunity provides a roadmap for developing targeted, environmentally friendly pest control solutions. While this study focused on courgettes, its principles could be extended to other crops, offering a transformative approach to safeguarding global food supplies.

10.1093/hr/uhae190

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae190

Pathogen inoculation activates inherent defense mechanisms in Intermediate defense genotype after pathogen inoculation.

