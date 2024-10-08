Newswise — Social networks may hold the key to better blood pressure management among stroke survivors, according to new research led by corresponding author, Bernadette Boden-Albala, MPH, DrPH, founding dean of the UC Irvine Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health.

A study, published in International Journal of Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke, found that the structure and function of an individual’s social network — such as the size and quality of relationships — are significantly associated with reductions in blood pressure.

Uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the most critical risk factors for recurrent strokes. Approximately 25% of the 800,000 stroke events that occur annually are recurrent events. For those who have experienced their first stroke, the risk of recurrence is alarmingly high, in fact, up to 30% within five years. Yet, a growing body of evidence indicates this risk is largely modifiable.

To reduce stroke recurrence and other adverse cardiovascular outcomes, such as high blood pressure, epidemiological and clinical trial data show that health behavior modifications such as increasing physical activity, adopting/maintaining a healthy diet, and smoking cessation, can be very effective.

With more than three decades of evidence, it is well understood that social networks influence health behaviors and numerous studies have demonstrated that family structure can profoundly influence health outcomes. However, little is known about the relationship between the stroke survivor’s social network and secondary prevention efforts.

This study addresses the gap in knowledge by assessing the association between social network structure and function and systolic blood pressure (first number in the reading) reduction at one-year post stroke. Using the Discharge Educational Strategies for Reduction of Vascular Events (DESERVE) intervention, the researchers analyzed the baseline, and 12-month blood pressure data of roughly 400 study participants, then compared that with social network characteristics.

The study found that stroke survivors with stronger, more supportive social networks experienced improved blood pressure outcomes during recovery. Specifically, the researchers found greater systolic blood pressure reduction for patients with networks that included both family and friends rather than family only. These findings underscore the potential for integrating social support systems into stroke rehabilitation programs to improve overall health outcomes.

“By harnessing the power of social networks, we can help stroke survivors better manage their blood pressure and reduce the risk of future strokes,” said Boden-Albala who is a professor of health, society, and behavior as well as a professor of neurology at the UC Irvine School of Medicine.

“Our study contributes to the growing body of evidence that shows the critical role that community and family networks play in public health, especially for vulnerable populations like stroke survivors,” she added.

Looking ahead, the researchers aim to expand their work by exploring how specific characteristics of social networks—such as emotional support, frequency of interactions, and geographical proximity—can further impact long-term health outcomes. Additional studies will also investigate how these networks may benefit other populations with chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes.

Additional authors include Eric Roberts from the Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco; Emily Goldmann from the Department of Epidemiology, Boston University School of Public Health; Nina S. Parikh from Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, New York University School of Global Public Health; Noa Appleton from the Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Medical School; Jeffrey Wing from the Division of Epidemiology, Ohio State University College of Public Health; Michael Parides from the Department of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics, Hospital for Special Surgery, New York.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health award P50NS049060.