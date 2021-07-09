Newswise — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and The Baruch S. Blumberg Institute have teamed to offer graduate-level biotechnology certificates to prepare working professionals with workforce and leadership skills within the biotechnology industry.

Beginning Fall 2021 semester, the Biotechnology Certificate Program will be offered in partnership with The Blumberg Institute. The Blumberg Institute is the nation’s leading translational research organization dedicated to finding a cure for hepatitis B and liver cancer.

“With constant innovations in the biotechnology industry, there is a need for staying current with emerging trends and appropriate workforce skills. These certificates provide an opportunity for skills training and leadership development s for working professionals. The evening online lecture delivery allows for working professionals to develop workforce and leadership skills while they are employed. I am excited to team up with Blumberg Institute as we launch these certificates.” said Harrisburg University Biotechnology Program Lead Professor, Dr. Leena Pattarkine.

According to Dr. Bilita Mattes, Provost and Chief Academic Officer for Harrisburg University, “with these market-driven certificates and working together, Harrisburg University and the Blumberg Institute can directly and positively impact the workforce and economic development needs in biotechnology in Pennsylvania, our region, and beyond.”

The Certificate in Biomanufacturing in Biotechnology will prepare students for a supervisory or management role within a biotechnology or pharmaceutical manufacturing company or contract manufacturing organization.

The Certificate in Regulatory Affairs in Biotechnology program will prepare students for leadership positions within the regulatory affairs unit of an organization within the biotechnology industry.

The Certificate in Medical Biotechnology prepares the student for a research scientist (R&D) or process development engineer position in the healthcare or biomedical device industries or a contract research organization (CRO).

“Collaborating with industry has always been important to the Blumberg Institute as a translational research organization. And in keeping with our academic roots and our research mission, the Harrisburg University program is an ideal fit for us,” Timothy M. Block, PhD, president and co-founder of the Blumberg Institute said. “This program is well-designed to meet the needs of both professionals in biotech and companies in the industry, including the nearly 80 members of the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which is managed by the Blumberg Institute.”

Participants will take two courses each semester. One course will be delivered 100 percent online. The second course will take place in a hybrid format (online and in-person). In-person sessions will take place at the Blumberg Institute in Doylestown, Bucks County. Students may also transfer unduplicated certificate courses for credit into Harrisburg University’s Master of Science in Biotechnology program.

To register and for more information about the certificate programs, https://www.blumberginstitute.org/education-and-training/harrisburg-university-partnership/. To learn about Harrisburg University’s M.S. in Biotechnology program, visit https://www.harrisburgu.edu/programs/ms-biotechnology/.

ABOUT THE BARUCH S. BLUMBERG INSTITUTE

An independent nonprofit research organization, the Institute was launched in 2003 by the Hepatitis B Foundation to advance its research mission. Today, the Institute is one of the nation’s leading centers for translational research, particularly for hepatitis B and liver cancer. The Institute supports drug discovery, biomarker discovery and translational biotechnology around common research themes such as chronic hepatitis, liver disease and liver cancer in an environment conducive to interaction, collaboration and focus. The Institute is located in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which it manages, near Doylestown, Pa. For more, go to www.blumberginstitute.org and follow us on Twitter @BlumbergInstit1.

ABOUT HARRISBURG UNIVERSITY

Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Harrisburg University is a private nonprofit university offering bachelor and graduate degree programs in science, technology, and math fields. For more information on the University’s affordable demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, call 717-901-5146 or email, [email protected] Follow on Twitter (@HarrisburgU) and Facebook