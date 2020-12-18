Building upon Harrisburg University’s role as one of the most innovative collegiate Esports leaders in North America, the University is expanding its academic reach by introducing the Center for Applied Research in Esports (CARE).

CARE will rigorously evaluate the evolution of the Esports industry, its impact, and its academic, social, and economic benefits. CARE is headed by Charles Palmer, who also leads HU’s Bachelor of Science in Esports, Management, and Production program.

Palmer and other professors will work with students, gaming companies, and more to conduct research centered on Esports, health and performance, career and educational advancement opportunities, and issues surrounding social equity within the Esports industry.

“The center will serve as a hub for interdisciplinary research surrounding an industry that continues to experience tremendous growth,” said HU President, Dr. Eric Darr. “Professors, students, industry experts and more will collaborate on research to understand the social impact, the shape and role of the industry, and the economic and educational opportunities Esports offers going forward.”

CARE already has partnered with Brown University on an Esports health and brain science study, says Palmer. And like other HU centers and institutes, CARE will provide students with invaluable hands-on experience.

“Since Esports research is in its infancy, we have decided to focus on three primary areas: the health and performance of athletes, potential for professional advancement, and issues pertaining to equality, diversity, and community engagement,” Palmer said.