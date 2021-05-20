Newswise — Harrisburg University of Science and Technology pleased to announce a new journal for Esports, the Annals of Esports Research (AER). AER is the first North American Esports journal and is an international, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to expanding the scientific basis and qualitative and quantitative knowledge of Esports by publishing quality articles concerning the field.

AER publishes innovative original research, opinion, and educational information related to Esports. All disciplines and approaches to understanding Esports are encouraged, with a special interest in the health, performance and experience, and well-being of players, fans, and coaches. AER also will cover industry practices and outlooks and the teaching, management, and research of Esports.

The goal is to advance academic and industry discussions and research in Esports. AER welcomes empirical, conceptual, and qualitative research and industry-driven manuscripts. As an annal, we are interdisciplinary and cross the barriers between industry, the academy, and medicine.

AER is a gold-standard open access journal published through Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. It is a free journal and all published articles will be freely accessible. It is an Emerging Sources Citation Index Journal.

The journal welcomes submissions from international contributors and researchers of all specialties.

The Editorial Board includes academic and industry partners:

Eric Darr, Ph.D. – President, Harrisburg University

Mark Candella – Director of Student and Education Programs, Twitch

Joey Gawrysiak, Ph.D. – Program Director, Associate Professor of Esports, Shenandoah University

Wayne Kimmel – Chairman of the Board, Managing Partner, SeventySix Capital

Lindsey Migliore D.O. – Esports Physician, Founder, GamerDoc, Faculty associate for NYIT Center for Sports Medicine.

Glenn Mitchell, M.D., MPH – Professor of Healthcare Informatics, Vice Provost for Institutional Effectiveness, Harrisburg University

Jill Murray, Ph.D. – President, Lackawanna University

Charles Palmer – Associate Professor of Esports, Director of C.A.R.E, Harrisburg University

Wim Stocks – EVP Partnerships & Commercial, Belong Gaming & Vindex

Categories of Interests: Clinical Topics, Esports and Medicine, Esports and Health, Analytics/Modeling, Bio-Medical, Business, Marketing, Economics, Esports Management, AR/VR, AI, Finance, Education/Pedagogy and Esports, Sociology, Psychology, Communications, Media, Cultural Studies, Statistics, Prose and more.

Please visit the journal website: Annals of Esports Research.

To submit a manuscript to AER, please visit: https://harrisburguniversity.submittable.com/submit.

Please direct manuscript inquiries and general journal questions to Jennifer L. Metz, Ph.D., at [email protected] or [email protected]arrisburgu.edu.

