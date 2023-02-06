Newswise — Naqi Logix (Naqi), creator of the invisible user interface that allows touch-free, voice-free and screen-free control of all digital devices, and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU), a premier STEM-focused higher education institution with academic programs in technology, e-sports and gaming, have announced a partnership to validate the use of Naqi's technology in commercial video games.

In support of this program, HU's e-sports team, The Storm, reigning national collegiate Overwatch champions, will test the Naqi Model 3 earbud in action. HU researchers and faculty will also be documenting the immediate commercial uses for Naqi, with the aim of also determining the potential uses of the technology in AR/VR and Metaverse applications.

As part of the partnership, Naqi will be showcasing its breakthrough invisible interface — contained in the Naqi Model 3 earbuds, which offer touch-free, voice-free, and screen-free control of computers, robots, video games, and other devices in the digital world.

"We believe this breakthrough technology has the potential to bring significant advancements to the world of video gaming in the very near future,” said Eric D. Darr, Ph.D., President of Harrisburg University. “We envision several possible uses for this revolutionary technology as an alternative to the traditional mouse, keyboard, voice, and screen commands used by gamers."

Naqi also allows for easy navigation of the Internet of Things, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the emerging Metaverse, providing users with an "invisible superpower" that connects them to nearly anything in the digital world and has the potential to disrupt industries worth trillions of dollars.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Harrisburg University and believe it has endless possibilities to bring significant advancements to the world of video gaming," said Dave Segal, the inventor of Naqi and its Chief Innovation Officer.

The partnership between Naqi Logix and Harrisburg University aims to explore the full potential of this technology in the world of gaming. Naqi – which senses imperceptible facial gestures and head movements and turn them into instant commands — is already being used to control of robots, wheelchairs, computers and games.

As part of the partnership, Naqi Logix will be providing Harrisburg University with its latest Model 3 earbuds for use in the university's esports program, allowing the HU Storm team to train and eventually compete with the latest technology in the field. As a member of Harrisburg University’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) start-up incubator, Naqi Logix and Harrisburg University will continue to collaborate on research to further advance this technology and explore new applications throughout the gaming and eSports industry.

ABOUT THE STORM

The HU Storm is Harrisburg University’s varsity Esports team. The Storm is 2019, 2020, and 2022 Collegiate Overwatch National Champions. The team completes in League of Legends, Overwatch, and Rocket League. The University is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), and is the host of the nation’s largest collegiate esports invitational event, The HUE Invitational.

ABOUT HARRISBURG UNIVERSITY

Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Harrisburg University is a private nonprofit university offering bachelor and graduate degree programs in science, technology, and math fields. For more information on the University’s affordable demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, call 717-901-5146 or email, [email protected] Follow on Twitter (@HarrisburgU) and Facebook (Facebook.com/HarrisburgU).

ABOUT NAQI LOGIX

Naqi is an invisible interface for all digital devices that offer touch-free, voice-free, and screen-free control of computers, robots, video games — just about anything in the digital world. Easily navigate the Internet of Things, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and the emerging Metaverse. This breakthrough technology fits into premium wireless earbuds and other wearables. It's the invisible superpower that connects everyone to almost everything and will disrupt industries measured in the trillions of dollars.