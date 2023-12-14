McMaster University researchers have published new guidelines in the BMJ that will help patients and doctors navigate the myriad of available treatments for chronic jaw pain.

Researchers with the Departments of Anaesthesia and Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impact conducted a systematic review of 233 randomized trials exploring 59 interventions or combinations of interventions for chronic jaw pain.

Chronic jaw pain is the second most common type of chronic pain related to a musculoskeletal disorder, affecting six to nine per cent of adults globally, with back pain being the most common.

Through the review, researchers were able to identify several interventions that have been tested and proven effective in most patients for treating chronic jaw pain.

These include:

Cognitive behavioural therapy

Jaw mobilization

Postural exercise

Jaw exercise and jaw stretching

Trigger point therapy

Researchers hope these guidelines will aid in decision-making between patients and their doctors.