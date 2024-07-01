Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA)— The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) proudly announces HCA Healthcare has joined the AANA Corporate Partner Program as a Champion Partner, AANA’s highest level of sponsorship.

This partnership underscores HCA Healthcare's commitment to advancing the practice of nurse anesthesiology and supporting AANA’s mission. The Champion Partner status indicates a substantial level of support and collaboration, aiming to enhance educational opportunities, research, and professional development for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, in the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered anesthesia care.

“We are proud to welcome HCA Healthcare as a Champion Partner,” said AANA CEO Bill Bruce, CAE. “Their dedication to the nurse anesthesiology profession and to advancing healthcare aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we can make significant strides in improving patient care and supporting the professional growth of CRNAs.”

As a Champion Partner, HCA Healthcare will work closely with AANA to:

Enhance educational opportunities and professional development for CRNAs.

Promote high standards of patient care and safety.

Address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry through innovative solutions and partnerships.

“We are truly honored to partner with AANA in support of our joint focus to advance the next generation of CRNAs,” said Jonathan Katz, MD, MBA, president of HCA Healthcare Anesthesia Services. “This is a period of tremendous growth for our anesthesia programs, and CRNAs are critical to the success of our care teams.”

National APP Chief, Edward Hoornstra, MSN, MHA, CRNA, added that “HCA Healthcare’s scale means more opportunities for our CRNAs to work and practice inside a culture of collaboration and purpose. We are committed to training the next generation of CRNAs to help them gain the personal and professional satisfaction that comes from working at the top of their license.”

As advanced practice registered nurses specializing in anesthesia care, CRNAs safely administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients each year in the U.S in every setting where anesthesia is delivered, including hospital surgical suites, offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists plus U.S. military, Public Health Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 188 hospitals and approximately 2,400 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom.