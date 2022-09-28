Dr. Keith Vossel, director of the Mary. S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Research and Care at UCLA, is available to provide his perspective on news that the Alzheimer’s drug candidate lecanemab appears to slow the disease’s progress.

Eisai and Biogen reported on Tuesday that the drug candidate they are developing significantly slowed the rate of cognitive decline in a late-stage clinical trial, increasing the likelihood that the drug could receive FDA approval in the coming months.

Dr. Vossel is available to discuss the results, what more researchers hope to learn when the full clinical trial results are published, how regulators and health care payers may view this drug, why early screening for dementia is needed, and what this could mean for two other Alzheimer’s drug candidates that are expected to soon have results. With a new wave of potential Alzheimer’s drugs on the horizon, Dr. Vossel has also warned that the health care system is alarmingly unprepared to help patients who could benefit from the treatments.