Newswise — The University of Kansas Cancer Center has been designated as a “Comprehensive” cancer center by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). This is the highest level of recognition awarded by the NCI and is the gold standard for cancer centers.

“Nearly twenty years ago, this entire community joined together and decided that national designation, and ultimately Comprehensive designation, of our cancer center was our top priority as a region. It was our moonshot,” said Douglas A. Girod, M.D., chancellor of the University of Kansas. “Well, today we’ve landed on the moon, so to speak. What was once a dream is now a reality. And that reality means better patient care, better health outcomes and better research. And it means we are one step closer to our ultimate goal – which is to rid our society of cancer so that we all have the opportunity to live happier, healthier lives.”

In addition to Comprehensive status, the KU Cancer Center was awarded a five-year, $13.8 million grant to support the center’s research programs, shared equipment and resources. It also received an “outstanding” rating by NCI reviewers.

“Comprehensive designation is a crucial milestone in our journey to conquer all cancers,” said Roy Jensen, M.D., director of the KU Cancer Center. “You might ask, ‘What does Comprehensive designation mean for people with cancer?’ As one of just 53 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the nation, it means patients will be cared for by the world’s leading cancer experts who have access to a robust portfolio of clinical trials. It also means we now have increased access to more federal funding and research dollars, which helps us grow and retain our team of internationally renowned researchers and physician-scientists.”

The University of Kansas Cancer Center has nearly 350 researchers and 150 disease-specific oncologists. They conduct all phases of cancer research, from laboratory studies to clinical trials to population-based studies that address environmental and behavioral factors that contribute to cancer.

Research operations at the KU Cancer Center have already contributed an estimated $2.5 billion in economic impact to the region since 2007 when the center began working toward NCI designation in earnest. It’s estimated that those numbers will only increase with the anticipated expansion that will accompany the KU Cancer Center achieving Comprehensive designation. University leaders note that the growth of the cancer center has contributed to additional advancements at the university.

“Two decades ago, when KU Medical Center leadership decided to focus on cancer research, there were some who worried that other areas might be left behind,” said Robert D. Simari, M.D., executive vice chancellor of the University of Kansas Medical Center. “However, it has never been more true that rising tides raise all ships. With the success of the cancer center, centers of excellence in Alzheimer’s disease, kidney disease, diabetes, aging and many others have flourished.”

The Stowers Institute for Medical Research and Children’s Mercy Kansas City are consortium partners with the KU Cancer Center, while The University of Kansas Health System is a clinical partner.

“This designation from the National Cancer Institute confirms the excellence of The University of Kansas Cancer Center and underscores the importance of research, combined with exceptional clinical care,” said Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado, Ph.D., executive director and chief scientific officer of the Stowers Institute for Medical Research. “Science at Stowers is deliberately designed to make the important biological discoveries that can lead to potential new treatments and eventual cures for cancer and other diseases. We are honored to participate with the KU Cancer Center and Children’s Mercy in this most auspicious endeavor.”

“This designation will strengthen the region’s research environment and fast-track new and improved cancer treatments for patients, including children,” said Paul Kempinski, M.S., FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Mercy Kansas City. “Of the 5,000 cancer treatment centers nationwide, very few have partnered with a pediatric hospital as part of its consortium. Working together, we can continue to bring the very best that science and technology have to offer for children with cancer.”

Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Health System, noted that the quest for Comprehensive status has been a collective effort. “Today is a celebration of the power of collaboration,” he said. “It’s about bringing together our organizations’ strengths in research, education and patient care to demonstrate the remarkable impact of academic medicine.”

With Comprehensive designation, the outreach activities of the KU Cancer Center are expected to expand across its catchment area—defined as the state of Kansas and western Missouri—even more.

“We are so pleased with and proud of the work being done across the KU Cancer Center’s catchment area at our Masonic Cancer Alliance (MCA) member sites,” said Gary Doolittle, M.D., professor of clinical oncology and director of the MCA. “As the outreach network of KU Cancer Center, MCA sites have done a tremendous job for more than a decade now bringing outreach activities to their communities, offering access to clinical trials to their patients close to home, participating in professional development and much more.”

About The University of Kansas Cancer Center:

The University of Kansas Cancer Center is transforming cancer research and clinical care by linking an innovative approach to drug discovery, delivery and development to a nationally accredited patient care program. Our consortium center includes cancer research and health care professionals associated with the University of Kansas Medical Center and The University of Kansas Health System; the University of Kansas, Lawrence; The Stowers Institute for Medical Research; Children’s Mercy; and in partnership with members of the Masonic Cancer Alliance.

About the University of Kansas Medical Center:

The University of Kansas Medical Center’s mission is to educate exceptional health care professionals through a full range of undergraduate, graduate, professional, postdoctoral and continuing education programs in the schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions. KU Medical Center also advances the health sciences through world-class research programs; provides compassionate and state-of-the-art patient care in an academic medical center environment; and works with communities in every Kansas county to improve the health of Kansans.