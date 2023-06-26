The recent tragic loss of the Titan submersible in the depths of the North Atlantic has brought the fascinating (and very dangerous) world of Oceanography and Marine Science to the forefront. Below are some recent stories that have been added to the Marine Science channel on Newswise, including expert commentary on the Titan submersible.
Expert commentary:
University of Illinois Professor Viktor Gruev - expert on challenges and limitations of underwater navigation
Oceanographer with ties to Titanic-exploring crew can discuss search and rescue process, marine technology
Titanic submersible: University of Portsmouth expert available
The UN Holds Sessions on World Oceans Week
GW Expert Available: UN Committee Meets This Week on Treaty to End Global Plastic Pollution
Research on Marine Science:
Study of deep-sea corals reveals ocean currents have not fuelled rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide
A new species of early toothed whale
Octopuses map their visual landscape much like humans do
Sea Snail First Seen in U.S. Coastal Waters May Have Arrived as a ‘Stowaway’
These long-necked reptiles were decapitated by their predators, fossil evidence confirms
A marine mystery: Discovering the link between climate change and sea sponge loss
Previously Overlooked Algae Toxin Widespread in Southern Indian River Lagoon
Light pollution confuses coastal woodlouse
Marine environment at risk due to ship emissions
Hotter sand from microplastics could affect sea turtle development