The recent tragic loss of the Titan submersible in the depths of the North Atlantic has brought the fascinating (and very dangerous) world of Oceanography and Marine Science to the forefront. Below are some recent stories that have been added to the Marine Science channel on Newswise, including expert commentary on the Titan submersible.

Expert commentary:

University of Illinois Professor Viktor Gruev - expert on challenges and limitations of underwater navigation

Oceanographer with ties to Titanic-exploring crew can discuss search and rescue process, marine technology

Titanic submersible: University of Portsmouth expert available

The UN Holds Sessions on World Oceans Week

GW Expert Available: UN Committee Meets This Week on Treaty to End Global Plastic Pollution

Research on Marine Science:

Study of deep-sea corals reveals ocean currents have not fuelled rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide

A new species of early toothed whale

Large and In Charge

Octopuses map their visual landscape much like humans do

Sea Snail First Seen in U.S. Coastal Waters May Have Arrived as a ‘Stowaway’

These long-necked reptiles were decapitated by their predators, fossil evidence confirms

A marine mystery: Discovering the link between climate change and sea sponge loss

Previously Overlooked Algae Toxin Widespread in Southern Indian River Lagoon

Light pollution confuses coastal woodlouse

Marine environment at risk due to ship emissions

Hotter sand from microplastics could affect sea turtle development