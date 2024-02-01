Newswise — Health care specialists representing every major industry sector, entrepreneurs, and scholars will convene for the full-day conference, themed “AI, Elections, and the Economy” and hosted by the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is exerting a significant impact on many facets of the industry, and we’re excited to convene so many experts to explore the influence of this and other innovations that raise new questions about the future of health care delivery and patient care,” said Steven Ullmann, professor and director of the business school’s Center for Health Management and Policy.

“Whether in terms of helping diagnoses, shifting systems’ revenue cycles, or generating proper individualized nutrition plans, AI is exercising a major impact on the industry in ways that tend to be interrelated with shifts in the political and economic arenas,” added Ullmann.

More than 20 industry leaders will share their insights and generate forecasts on three different panels. Speakers include key U.S. providers, payers, and pharmaceutical industry organizations; leading executives from major health care systems, biotechnology, and diagnostic firms; as well as respected entrepreneurs and health care scholars.

In the opening panel, University President Julio Frenk, a public health specialist, headlines a conversation on how AI is affecting medical education, the provision of clinical care, and the business of health care to create better efficiencies. The potential impact of the upcoming presidential elections on medical education and innovation will also be explored.

Dr. Rubin Pillay, a health care AI futurist, professor and chief innovation officer of the health system at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, will provide the keynote address. Pillay’s current research focuses on the role of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the transformation of health and health care.

The second panel convenes executives representing a spectrum of health care sectors to share their insights on major issues looming in the year ahead. For the final panel, established companies and newer startups in the AI and health care arena will explore innovations that are already having a major impact on the industry. The panel will be moderated by Patrick J. Geraghty, president and chief executive officer of GuideWell and Florida Blue, which is again serving as the event’s presenting sponsor and major donor.

The 13th annual conference takes place at the University’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center. As in past years, an audience of approximately 500 attendees is expected, and the sessions will be livestreamed globally. A limited number of VITAS Healthcare scholarships are provided for students.

In addition to the panels and keynote address, participants will have ample networking opportunities throughout the day. The conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with breakfast starting at 7 a.m.

“We’re really casting our vision forward to gauge the impact of the elections and many events that will be occurring in the year ahead—planning and strategizing to be able to best navigate the changes,” Ullmann said. “Then for next year, we’ll be able to look back and see how accurate our assumptions and forecasts were.”

For information and to register, visit the Miami Herbert Business School’s 2024 “Business of Health Care Conference.”