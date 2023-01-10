Newswise — Dry January continues to grow in popularity, and in a recent survey, nearly four in five Americans who consume alcohol (79%) said they could be motivated to participate in Dry January this year. The top motivators for abstaining from alcohol during the first month of the year include a desire to be healthier (52%), losing weight (35%), and the ability to focus better on personal or work goals (33%). The survey from Go Brewing, one of the country’s first no- and low-alcohol craft breweries, was conducted online by the Harris Poll among more than 1,200 Americans who consume alcohol.

“Dry January is a perfect opportunity to reset, boost your wellness and challenge yourself to achieve your goals in the new year without the negative side effects of alcohol,” says Joe Chura, Go Brewing president and founder. “Whatever your motivation, there are alternative options and helpful tools for people to continue enjoying the fun and flavor of beer while reaching their goals for the new year.”

Go Brewing offers five signature craft brews and a rotating selection of seasonal beers that ship to 43 states for those who want to enjoy quality beers without the alcohol content. Go Brewing also features a non-alcoholic taproom that provides space to socialize and enjoy activities like live music and yoga without the presence of alcohol. The Go Brewing taproom is hosting a wide variety of Dry January events, both virtually and in-person for Chicagoland residents.

“With more and more people declaring themselves ‘sober curious,’ non-alcoholic spaces like Go Brewing are quickly gaining traction,” says Chura. “Much more than a tasting room, Go Brewing is a community hub where like-minded drinkers can gather in a social setting to enjoy great tasting beer without worrying about dealing with side effects the next day.”

Go Brewing is hosting a Go Dry January Challenge to encourage Americans to take a break from alcohol and feel their best in 2023. To join the challenge, anyone who texts “gobrewingdryjan” to +1 (331) 272-3577 during the month will get daily texts with tips, exclusive access to virtual and in-person events, a discounted Go Brewing survival case featuring new brews, a downloadable “Go Dry Survival Kit,” special offers and more.

For more information about Go Brewing and its craft beer selection – and insight into how beer lovers can benefit by cutting back – visit https://gobrewing.com/.

###

About the Survey

The Dry January survey was conducted online between December 13-15, 2022, within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Go Brewing among 1,963 U.S. adults ages 21 and older, of which 1,290 say they consume alcohol. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval.

About Go Brewing

Go Brewing is a non-alcoholic and low-alcohol craft beer brand that offers guilt-free drinking so that customers can achieve their dreams without the baggage of alcohol because Go Brewing knows that great stories come from realized goals. Every signature craft brew is handcrafted with traditional methods, with less calories, less alcohol and more productive tomorrows. For more information, visit https://gobrewing.com/.