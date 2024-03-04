Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – Today, Ochsner Health announced that the annual Health and Wellness Day in New Orleans East will be held from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Joe W. Brown Rec Center.

“At Ochsner Health, our vision is to inspire healthier lives and stronger communities, and neighborhood engagement is a fundamental component of that effort,” said Yvens Laborde, MD, chief community medical officer. “Health and Wellness Day meets New Orleans East families where they live. With our partners, we provide medical innovations and healthcare best practices, and we offer business, government, nonprofit, and community-based partner resources that serve our communities and neighborhoods by supporting their greatest needs.”

The creation of Ochsner’s Health and Wellness Day in New Orleans East and its community outreach strategies are intentional, and data driven. The community health needs assessment, or CHNA, is an important way for Ochsner Health to better identify and meet the needs of communities. As a tax-exempt hospital, Ochsner follows the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in conducting community assessments and implementation strategies.

The assessment engages, collects and analyzes extensive input from people who represent the broad interests of the communities served by Ochsner hospitals, including those with special knowledge of public health issues. The most recent assessment identified multiple pressing needs. These include access to and continuity of care, health literacy and education, access to behavioral and mental health, and better economic opportunity.

New Orleans East families of all ages will have access to comprehensive health and wellness screenings, nutrition education, New Orleans Recreation Department Commission Summer Camp registration and other free programs and services that foster and promote a healthy lifestyle. Responding to a critical blood shortage, the Ochsner Blood Mobile will be on site shoring up blood supplies. All blood types are needed. Donors must have a picture ID, and they’re asked to eat a meal prior to donating.

Programs and services to be offered include:

Blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol and hearing tests

BMI screenings

Leg and arm blockage presentation by Janssen Pharmaceuticals at 11 a.m.

Blood donations

COVID-19 and flu vaccinations

Nutrition and tobacco education

New Orleans Recreation Department Summer Camp registration

Participants include Ochsner Health and several community partners: