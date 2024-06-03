Newswise — As you plan for upcoming healthcare coverage in June and July, Ochsner Health has medical experts on standby to the discuss the timely and relevant topics listed below.

June:

Early signs of dementia you need to know - Dementia is not a specific disease. Instead, it is a group of conditions identified by the deterioration of at least two brain functions. You may be wondering: what age does dementia start? Early diagnosis and treatment is crucial in slowing the progression of the disease. June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and an Ochsner physician can share early warning signs.

Men's Health Month - Men's Screenings for a Healthy Heart - Keeping your heart healthy has a major influence on your overall health. While some men may be more at risk for heart disease than others due to age, lifestyle, family history or other factors, adult men of all ages should be aware of their cardiovascular health, as well as the choices they can make to improve their quality of life and reduce the risk of heart disease. An Ochsner Health cardiologist can cover the importance of heart health for men and critical screenings needed to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Fatherly Advice for Dads to Be - Newborns do not come with a manual... so first-time fathers learn on the job. With Father's Day just around the corner, an Ochsner OB/GYN can share some fatherly advice for first time dads and dads-to-be.

Preparing for Hurricane Season and Staying Healthy - June marks the start of hurricane season . While getting a plan and the essentials together, it's important to prioritize your overall health, including your mental health, physical health, and even nutrition. An Ochsner doctor can provide tips for preparing for a storm, keeping calm and staying healthy.

Talking to Kids About Storms - It's summertime in the South, which means there is potential for severe thunderstorms and unfortunately hurricanes. These weather events can cause feelings of uncertainty and stress for many kids. It is important that we help children understand there are safety precautions in place at home and school to help keep them safe. An Ochsner doctor can share tips for supporting children's emotional and safety needs surrounding storms.

Fireworks Eye Safety Month – As we near the Fourth of July when many will be handling fireworks, it's important to keep in mind that this is a risky time for eye injuries. Chemical and thermal burns to the eyes from fireworks can cause permanent damage and even lead to blindness. An Ochsner Health ophthalmologist can discuss this elevated risk for eye injury and safety measures for preventing damage.

July:

Grilling Safety Tips - In celebration of 4th of July, many of us are eager to uncover our grill to enjoy outdoor cooking. Safety should always be the top priority when firing up the coals and turning on the gas. An Ochsner spokesperson can review important tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable grilling experience.

Staying safe and cool in the summer heat - With high temperatures expect this summer, taking the proper precautions to prevent heat stroke is important. Heat Stroke is a major cause of illness and even death in young athletes. It is a danger for those spending time outside, including laborers who work in the heat and humidity. With the heat we are experiencing, checking in with your body is key to preventing illness. An Ochsner physician can discuss tips for preventing heat stroke and staying safe and cool in this extreme heat.

5 tips to help you train like an Olympian- July marks the month the Summer Olympic Games begin in Paris. Which sport is your favorite to watch? Whether it is swimming, gymnastics or track and field, you can utilize sports medicine and fitness best practices to train just like the athletes you will cheer for on TV. An Ochsner sports medicine provider can share tips to get meet your goals this summer (gold medals not included).

