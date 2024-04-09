Newswise — DENTON, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation's premier molecular diagnostic testing laboratory, today announced the appointment of Steven Goldberg, MD, MBA, as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In the newly created role, Dr. Goldberg will lead the Company's partnership with payors, clinicians, and industry to enhance access to faster, better diagnostics.

"The unique combination of Dr. Goldberg's background in diagnostics, payor solutions, and population health management will accelerate our drive to make rapid PCR diagnosis the standard of care for infectious disease detection," says HealthTrackRx CEO Martin Price. "As a practicing urgent care doctor, Dr. Goldberg brings a real-world perspective to the criticality of improving the tools available to diagnose and treat infections in the outpatient setting quickly."

A distinguished physician and respected healthcare innovator, Dr. Goldberg previously served as Chief Health Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs at Quest Diagnostics and, preceding that, more than a decade in leading roles of several major health plans, including Chief Medical Officer at WellCare Health Plans, Senior Medical Director at Coventry Health Care, Chief of Medical Affairs at Express Scripts, Corporate Medical Director, Clinical Policy and Quality at Humana, Regional Chief Medical Officer at Excellus BCBS, Network Medical Director at Aetna Health Plans, and Medical Director at Kaiser Permanente NE. In 2020, Dr. Goldberg was ranked No. 39 in Modern Healthcare's 2020 "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare." He graduated from Georgetown University (BA), Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University (MD), and Binghamton University (MBA). Dr. Goldberg will office out of the Company's Greater Louisville, KY facilities.

"I am excited for the opportunity to work with a company directly impacting patient outcomes and bending the curve of health care costs," said Dr. Goldberg. "HealthTrackRx is transforming antibiotic stewardship protocols and helping payors and health plans manage spending by eliminating unnecessary tests, misdiagnosis, and ineffective antibiotic treatment. I'm thrilled to be part of the mission of Getting People Healthier Faster!"

About HealthTrackRx

Headquartered in Denton, TX, and with facilities coast to coast, HealthTrackRx is the premier PCR-based infectious disease laboratory, delivering industry-leading, next-morning testing results to healthcare providers nationwide. For over twenty years, the company has enabled accurate clinical decisions through its molecular testing platform, advanced pathogen detection and identification, and leadership in antimicrobial stewardship. For more information, please visit https://www. healthtrackrx.com/.