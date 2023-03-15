Newswise — March 15, 2023 – In response to an article published in the February issue of The Hearing Journal , the audiology and hearing solutions company ReSound donated nearly 120 rechargeable hearing aids to address the hearing health care crisis among Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The Hearing Journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

The hearing aids were given to the Heart of Hearing team, which is led by King Chung, PhD, CCC-A, professor of audiology at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL and the director of the audiology program there. Over the past 12 years, groups of faculty and students from Northern Illinois University and other universities have traveled to eight countries and provided free hearing services to more than 4,000 people.

When research drives action

During Thanksgiving break in 2022, a team from Northern Illinois University and Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil traveled to the Jewish Community Centre (JCC) in Kraków, Poland to address the hearing health care needs of Ukrainian refugees. As Dr. Chung explains, “After unsuccessful attempts to obtain rechargeable hearing aids from manufacturers, we brought four pairs of older lab hearing aids with us and planned to fit them to refugees with hearing loss.”

During the trip, the team conducted otoscope exams, tympanometry, distortion product otoacoustic emissions, and pure-tone audiometry. Among the estimated 150 refugees tested, significant hearing loss was documented: approximately 66 needed hearing aids for the first time. The Hearing Journal covered the trip, and reading Dr. Chung’s description of the unmet needs motivated the donation from ReSound.

The project is ongoing, and more help is needed

The team plans subsequent trips to Poland to fit the newly donated hearing aids and provide follow-up services. The Hearing Journal will be writing about this ongoing work throughout 2023, so please watch for updates.

To make a monetary donation to support the team’s travels, please:

Use the Northern Illinois University donation website: https://foundation.myniu.com/give.php and choose “Audiology General”

Then send an email to NIU Foundation at [email protected] to specify your name and donation amount for Heart of Hearing for Ukrainian Refugees—it is very important to do both steps

To donate hearing aids, contact .

“While the impact of the war is often expressed as the number of casualties in the media, the damage to people’s hearing is not mentioned,” Dr. Chung notes. “Ukrainian refugees are not only displaced by the war, but many are also left with a permanent disability that can negatively affect their communication abilities and cause long-term disability.”

In addition, Dr. Chung points outs, hearing loss “will likely to be one of the most prevalent noncommunicable disabilities among the people who stayed in Ukraine, because of the continuous and relentless missile attacks. We strive to raise awareness of the great hearing health care needs among the people of Ukraine and . . . hope more people will join our cause to provide hearing and amplification services and devices.”

Read [Significant Hearing Loss Found in Ukrainian Refugees]

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

###

About The Hearing Journal

Established in 1947, The Hearing Journal is the leading publication in hearing health care, reaching more than 22,000 hearing healthcare professionals. Each month, the journal provides readers with accurate, timely, and practical information to help them in their practices. Read The Hearing Journal to find out about the latest developments in patient care, technology, practice management, and professional issues. Popular monthly features include Hearing Matters, Journal Club, Clinical Consultation, and Tot 10.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.