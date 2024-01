“Murmur” is probably the most misunderstood word in pediatric cardiology. Heart murmurs are the most common referral to a pediatric cardiologist. Almost all children will have a murmur heard at some point in their life.

An expert from the pediatric and congenital heart team at Ochsner Children's is available to comment on heart murmurs in kids: when are they normal, when should parents be concerns, and what an evaluation and treatment plan could look like.