Article title: Sex-specific phenotypes in the aging mouse heart and consequences for chronic fibrosis

Authors: Aude Angelini, Jesus Ortiz-Urbina, JoAnn Trial, Anilkumar K. Reddy, Anna Malovannaya, Antrix Jain, Mark L. Entman, George E. Taffet, Katarzyna A. Cieslik

From the authors: “Our study provides evidence of unique sex-specific features that influence the aging process of the heart. The old female heart undergoes constant remodeling, and because it produces more collagen than is removed by degradation, that results in fibrosis.”

This study is highlighted as one of August’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

