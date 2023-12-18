Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Dec. 18, 2023) -- In the summer of 2022, an overwhelmed Jon Anderson was nervously preparing for a big moment—having robotic coronary artery bypass surgery. Just over a year later, in the fall of 2023, Anderson was staring down another major life event. This one: finishing a grueling five-day, 26-mile hike through the Andes Mountains to the ruins of Machu Picchu, the fabled “lost city of the Incas.” Again, there were nerves and feelings of overwhelm.

And when he finally entered the Sun Gate last month, nearly 9,000 feet high with a breathtaking view of Machu Picchu, Anderson was tearful—at the enormity of the site, the view and all that he and his heart had accomplished.

“To not only get through it, but with no health issues and feeling strong and good about my heart being up to the task, it was quite emotional,” Anderson said. “I thank the team at Cedars-Sinai for saving my life and giving me the ability to take on a huge physical and mental challenge.”

Anderson’s care team at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai included cardiac surgeons Joanna Chikwe, MD, professor and chair of the Department of Cardiac Surgery, and Dominic Emerson, MD, associate professor and director of Robotic Cardiac Surgery. The two performed robotic bypass surgery to improve blood flow to Anderson’s heart after learning his left main artery was 70% blocked. Robotic techniques facilitate heart surgery through keyhole incisions instead of opening the breastbone, allowing for a faster recovery.

Now back home in Australia, the former Los Angeles resident recently shared the story of his heart surgery and subsequent goal of hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu. He also told the Cedars-Sinai Newsroom how the climb of a lifetime reminded him that bypass surgery had not slowed him down.

How were you feeling on the hike to Machu Picchu? It’s known for being quite steep.

I had trained for eight months with almost daily hikes. But even so, our group of eight (ranging from late 20s to me—the oldest—at age 65) felt the pressure on days when we were climbing uphill. Because of the altitude, it took a lot of concentration on breathing and enormous stamina to get through those sections. We were normally rewarded by a lengthy downhill hike immediately after, but even those were challenging, as the steps are uneven and put a lot of pressure on the knees. But my recovery time was quick after each big day, which was probably a result of my training. So, while it was draining mentally and physically, I had a great sense of accomplishment at the end of each day.

Were there moments during the trek where you questioned why you’d decided to set this goal?

No, although I did think many times, “It is going to feel so good when I finish!”

Describe some of the more challenging parts of the hike.

Dead Woman’s Pass, on day two, stands out. We started from our camp at Wayllabamba and hiked up 3,658 feet to Ayapata (about 90 minutes), then another two hours to Llulluchapampa (12,589 feet). Then we began another steep ascent (1,148 feet) for two hours to Dead Woman’s Pass, which sits at 13,828 feet—the highest elevation on the trail. The steep climb on stone stairs of inconsistent height means you have to continually watch your foot placement. It took a lot of concentration to focus on moving upward for that entire hike. I concentrated on the shoes of the person in front of me, which helped because if you start looking at where the path is going, the sight of it extending ever upward could really impact your enthusiasm. Getting to the top was exhilarating, and almost immediately, the stress of the climb disappeared as we all took in the view. Once I got through that portion, I knew I could do anything. It signaled that my heart was in great condition, and it gave me a huge confidence boost to know that I had managed to get through what would be the most difficult day of the hike.

How did you feel when you reached Machu Picchu?

The hikers get the best entrance to Machu Picchu because they enter through the Sun Gate at a higher part of Machu Picchu Mountain and see the lost city laid out in all its glory. I was overwhelmed by the sight, and I burst into tears. The view is spectacular and, having been obsessed with the stories of the Inca Empire as a kid, to realize this dream over 60 years later was a very moving experience. I think I had been holding in a lot of fear about whether I was ready for this hike, and whether I could make it.

What are your reflections, a few weeks after summiting Machu Picchu?

I think the biggest thing was proving to myself that I would not let my heart surgery define me or make me feel incomplete or unable to do things I had done before. I wanted to know that I could make it through a tough physical challenge as if I had never had the operation. It made me realize that I was still the same person. It seems strange to think otherwise, but the realization that I had heart disease played havoc with my confidence. This trek swept that away and helped me see that the “plumbing” had been fixed and the garden was in full bloom again! And I was rewarded with a visit to a place that I had only dreamt of as a child and was now finally seeing after all these years. It was an incredibly emotional experience. The trek was grueling, but completing it was very satisfying. I could not have done it without the team of surgeons, doctors and nurses at Cedars-Sinai. They’ve given me a new lease on life.

