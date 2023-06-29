With temperatures and the heat index reaching 100 degrees, taking the proper precautions to prevent heat stroke is important. Heat Stroke is a major cause of illness and even death during the hot summer months. It is a danger for those spending time outside, including laborers who work in the heat and humidity. With the heat wave we are experiencing in some parts of the country, checking in with your body is key to preventing illness.

Dr. Nicole McCoin, chair of Emergency Medicine at Ochsner Health, or another emergency medicine physician can discuss tips for preventing heat stroke and staying safe and cool in this extreme heat.