Newswise — Cedars-Sinai physicians are available to discuss how to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke, how to best cool down and how to care for older adults.

Sonja Rosen, MD, chief of Geriatric Medicine, says “older adults who have chronic lung or heart conditions or diabetes can be especially vulnerable. It’s a good idea to check in on any older adults. Cooling centers can bring great relief in the heat.”

Sam Torbati, MD, co-chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine, says "it's important to stay hydrated and avoid overexertion. Once you feel the effects of heat exhaustion, you need to take action to cool down. Cold baths, fans, air conditioning, drinking cold water—all will help.”

