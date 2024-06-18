Newswise — New Jersey is experiencing a dangerous wave of heat and humidity. When body temperatures rise too high, the brain and body overheat, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, strokes or deaths.

Everyone is at risk for heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, heat rash and sun poisoning, which occurs with severe sunburn. The most vulnerable groups include children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people with disabilities and those who spend long times outdoors or without air conditioning.

“Sadly, heat-related deaths and illnesses happen every year,” says Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “Hyperthermia (heat stroke) not only occurs when temperatures reach dangerous levels, but also from the use of certain therapeutic medicines, recreational (legal) drugs, and illegal substances. These can prevent the body from cooling down through sweating. Too often, this results in serious complications, including drug-induced fever, dehydration, and death.”

Medicines like antidepressants, antihistamines, diuretics, antipsychotics, and stimulants for ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) can also cause heat-related complications resulting in illness and death. It’s important to know whether the medicine or drug you are taking increases your sensitivity to heat. Contact the New Jersey Poison Control Center for more information; call 1-800-222-1222 or Chat Here. If someone is not breathing, hard to wake up, or having a seizure, call 9-1-1.

“Excessive heat combined with certain substances like ecstasy (MDMA), cocaine, methamphetamine, alcohol, and heroin can be deadly,” said Calello. “Being under the influence of these substances can make it hard to recognize symptoms of overheating.”

Although it might seem that heat stroke comes on suddenly, there are often early warning signs — stomach and muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness, weakness, heavy sweat or a lack of sweat, confusion, odd behavior, irritability, delusions, hallucinations, seizures, and coma.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency; it is critical that you act fast. To prevent heat-related illnesses, the New Jersey Poison Control Center offers the following safety tips: