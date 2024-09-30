Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 30, 2024) - The American Neuromuscular Foundation proudly announces Dr. Hebatallah Rashed as the 2024 Golseth Young Investigator Award recipient for her original research titled, “Ischemic Injury and Microvasculitis in Treatment Induced Neuropathy of Diabetes and Treatment Induced Diabetic Lumbosacral Radiculoplexus Neuropathy."

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Rashed was shocked. “I was speechless for a whole minute,” she says, “I have been fantasizing about winning this award for several years now.”

Dr. Rashed is a Clinical fellow at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, an assistant professor at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, an associate professor of neurology for the Faculty of Medicine, Ain Shams University, Egypt, and a neurology consultant with the International Medical Center (IMC), Egypt.

Her team’s objective was to describe histopathological features of treatment-induced neuropathy of diabetes (TIND) and compare them to that of treatment induced diabetic lumbosacral radiculoplexus neuropathy . She says the observations from their research may impact TIND treatment strategies and create an opportunity for further research on the pathophysiology of TIND.

Dr. Rashed will present her research at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

