Newswise — Hedy Lee Kindler, MD, Professor of Medicine in the Section of Hematology/Oncology, has been appointed as the new Associate Dean of Clinical Science Research, Human Subjects,effective March 1, 2025. Kindler brings more than 25 years of clinical trial expertise and research experience to this important role and will lead efforts to expand clinical trials across the University of Chicago Health System.

Kindler is one of the world’s foremost authorities on mesothelioma. As the leader of the Multidisciplinary Mesothelioma Program and the former director of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Program, her research focuses on developing innovative clinical trials for patients with mesothelioma and pancreatic cancer. She has designed and led many national and international clinical trials, including practice-changing studies that have resulted in FDA approval of novel agents. Her work demonstrates a high level of scholastic rigor, and she has authored more than 220 publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Kindler has deep and broad experience with the infrastructure required for a successful clinical trials enterprise. She has served with distinction on the leadership team of the Cancer Center as the Chair of the Protocol Review and Monitoring System and as Principal Investigator of the NCI National Clinical Trials Network UG1 LAPS grant. She also serves as the Associate Vice Chair for Clinical Research in the Department of Medicine. Throughout her career, Kindler has demonstrated exceptional organizational and programmatic leadership skills and is known for her attention to detail and strong commitment to process and accountability.

As Associate Dean, Kindler will be a strategic leader for the Office of the Dean, creating synergy and operational excellence across BSD research entities by working with research leaders in clinical departments, the Pritzker School of Medicine, the UChicago Health System, and our Advent Health partners. She will partner with senior leaders in the Office of Clinical Research to ensure that clinical trial infrastructure and processes are compliant, high-quality, and efficient.

Kindler will succeed Walter Stadler, MD, the Fred C. Buffett Professor of Medicine, who served in a similar role as Associate Dean for Clinical Science Research, Clinical Trials, from 2019 to earlier this year. Stadler played a pivotal role in modernizing the Office of Clinical Research, establishing the infrastructure to conduct clinical trials across the health system and incorporating our new partnership with AdventHealth Great Lakes Region and at our new facility in Northwest Indiana.