Newswise — More and more, people are using the internet and online platforms to research health conditions, and it is vital users have access to accurate, quality information on these platforms. To kick-off World Mental Health Day on October 10th, Cleveland Clinic has teamed up with TikTok to help users find educational and accurate mental health content.

Starting from today, TikTok users in the United States will begin to have greater access to information about mental health directly from the TikTok app. When people search for terms linked to conditions or illnesses such as depression, anxiety, autism or trauma among others, they will be directed to information provided by the National Institute of Mental Health and the Cleveland Clinic. Once fully rolled out, this will cover 40 neurological conditions and mental health illnesses.

"When it comes to researching healthcare information, it is important to get the facts. Mental health has been a growing issue, and we know there has been an increase in online searches around this area, especially among young people Therefore, it's important that people have access to credible health information on a variety of platforms, including TikTok," said Leo Pozuelo, M.D., Chairman of Psychology and Psychiatry at Cleveland Clinic. "We encourage anyone who is struggling to seek out information from a trusted source and to not be afraid to get help from a healthcare provider."

1 in 8 people around the world are living with a mental health disorder, according to the WHO. After the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers rose drastically with people living with depression and anxiety.