Newswise — DETROIT (April 20, 2022) – All five hospitals within Henry Ford Health have been recognized as an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) in its 2022 Healthcare Equality Index, which is a tool that evaluates healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.



Henry Ford is one of only two healthcare organizations in Michigan recognized by HRC as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader. This is the third consecutive year all hospitals within Henry Ford have earned this designation.



“As a healthcare organization committed to equity and inclusion, earning the highest rating from the Human Rights Campaign on its latest Healthcare Equality Index is inspiring and a true reflection of Henry Ford Health’s caring environment, driven by our compassionate team members,” says Kimberlydawn Wisdom, M.D., Senior Vice President of Community Health & Equity and Chief Wellness & Diversity Officer at Henry Ford Health. “This honor recognizes our commitment to providing equitable and inclusive care and support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning patients and employees, and ensures we are regularly assessing our success in driving inclusive policies and best practices by submitting our data for evaluation."



Now in its 15th year, the HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index continues to grow in the number of healthcare institutions that are embracing and adopting LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the HEI 2022 survey.



“Every person deserves to have access to quality healthcare, be respected and heard by their doctor, and feel safe in the facility where they are receiving care. But LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spaces, including healthcare facilities, which leads to members of the community avoiding care and anticipating our voices will not be respected in an incredibly vulnerable environment,” said Tari Hanneman, Director of Health & Aging at The Human Rights Campaign. “The Healthcare Equality Index, at its core, strives to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their healthcare providers and feel safe seeking services. Our HEI active participants are truly pioneering the healthcare industry by implementing robust, comprehensive LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that hopefully, because of their work, will become standard practice.”



Inclusion on the list is based on participating healthcare facilities recognizing the importance of implementing LGBTQ+-inclusive practices alongside their foundational non-discrimination policies.

Henry Ford’s LGBTQ+-supportive policies are numerous and include:

This year marks the fifth year that HEI participants were given a score based on how many LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices they have in place in four different criteria. The first criteria consist of the foundational elements of LGBTQ+ patient-centered care. The three remaining criteria are Patient Services and Support, Employee Benefits and Policies, and Patient and Community Engagement. In addition, participants must demonstrate that they offer transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits to their employees in order to receive the top score of 100 points and earn HRC’s LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation. This year, 496 participants earned this top designation.



To learn more about LGBTQ+ resources for patients, visitors and employees, visit henryford.com/LGBTQ.

