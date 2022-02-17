Newswise — DETROIT (Feb. 17, 2022) – The Skull Base team at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit has earned a Multidisciplinary Team of Distinction designation from the North American Skull Base Society (NASBS), which recognizes NASBS member institutions that have skull base surgery teams comprising physicians in a variety of specialties and disciplines. Henry Ford’s Skull Base team is one of only two in Michigan, and one of only 38 total, to receive the Team of Distinction.



“We are thrilled to earn this recognition from the North American Skull Base Society, which is a direct reflection of our team’s commitment to providing world class, expert care for the treatment of a wide range of skull base conditions,” said Dr. Craig.



“Our patients deserve care of the highest caliber, and as a center that evaluates and manages approximately 1,000 patients a year for skull base disorders, we recognize the importance of having a multidisciplinary team that collaborates to develop and provide personalized treatment plans for each of our patients,” said Dr. Rock.



The team at the Henry Ford Skull Base, Pituitary and Endoscopy Center comprises expert physicians and surgeons across several specialties, all of whom work together to effectively manage conditions affecting the skull base. The Henry Ford Skull Base, Pituitary and Endoscopy Center streamlines the communication between these physicians to provide an optimal care experience for each patient and ensures the highest quality of coordinated multidisciplinary care.



The skull base is a complex structure containing bones that separate the brain from other parts of the head, including the ears, eye sockets, sinuses and inside the nasal cavity. The base of the skull also has holes through which nerves and blood vessels connect the brain to different areas of the body. Other delicate structures, like the pituitary gland, are nearby. Conditions commonly affecting the skull base include infections, tumors, and other abnormal growths.



The Henry Ford Skull Base team offers timely access to patients and treatment plans tailored for each individual patient, which may include:

Advanced Testing 3-D MR spectroscopy; 3-D neuroimaging; high-field 3-T MRI; carotid angiography; and CT, MR, and nuclear cisternography.

The Tumor Board Each new case is reviewed by Henry Ford’s multidisciplinary Skull Base Tumor Board.

Comprehensive Treatment Options These may include skull base surgery with and without pre-operative tumor embolization, initial and/or post-operative treatments with radiation, including standard and stereotactic radiation therapy, and in many instances simple observational follow-up without treatment.



The Multidisciplinary Team of Distinction designation is based on meeting NASBS membership criteria.



