Newswise — DETROIT (February 28, 2023) – The Henry Ford Medical Group today announced Brien J. Smith, M.D., MBA, a national expert in neurology and epilepsy, as its new Chair of the Department of Neurology.

In this leadership role, Dr. Smith will oversee all clinical, research and administrative services for the Department of Neurology at Henry Ford Health. A veteran of Henry Ford, Dr. Smith was previously part of Henry Ford Hospital’s Neurology Department for 18 years, serving as Director of the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit, Medical Director of the Comprehensive Epilepsy Program, and Director of the Clinical Neurophysiology Program at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He rejoins Henry Ford from OhioHealth in Columbus, Ohio, where he most recently served as System Vice President – Neuroscience Service Line and Interim Institutional Official of the OhioHealth Research Institute.

“After an extensive national search, we are thrilled to appoint Dr. Smith as chair of our Department of Neurology, where his breadth of experience and knowledge will bolster Henry Ford’s delivery of expert neurological patient care and strengthen our position as a national leader in academic research and education,” said Steven Kalkanis, M.D., CEO of Henry Ford Medical Group. “A proven leader in his field, Dr. Smith has a relentless dedication and commitment to advancing the field of neurology, which has led to countless professional accolades and recognitions over the course of his distinguished career.”

Prior to his roles of System Vice President – Neuroscience Service Line and Interim Institutional Official of the OhioHealth Research Institute, Dr. Smith served as Co-Chair in the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at Spectrum Health Medical Group and Chief/Medical Director of Neurology at Spectrum Health Hospitals in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Dr. Smith received his Bachelor of Science in Applied Biology from Ferris State University, his Medical Degree from the Wayne State University School of Medicine, and his MBA from Grand Valley State University. He completed an internship at the former Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn, Michigan; neurology residency, including as chief resident, at Henry Ford Hospital; and an EEG/Epilepsy fellowship at Indiana University. Dr. Smith has held faculty appointments at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in Grand Rapids and Department of Neurology at Wayne State University, as well as at Case Western Reserve University.

The Henry Ford Medical Group, part of Henry Ford Health, is one of the largest group practices in the country with more than 1,900 physicians and researchers in more than 40 specialties. Physicians care for patients in Henry Ford hospitals and outpatient medical centers throughout Southeast Michigan and Jackson. The Henry Ford Medical Group has established itself as a national healthcare leader and is one of the largest post-graduate medical education enterprises in the country with one-third of all physicians in Michigan receiving training at Henry Ford.

