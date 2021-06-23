Newswise — DETROIT – Christina Eyers, Director of Athletic Training & Community Outreach in the Division of Sports Medicine at Henry Ford Health System, was inducted into the Michigan Athletic Trainers’ Society (MATS) Hall of Fame.

The distinguished honor recognized Eyers for her contributions to the field of athletic training and being a role model for the profession. She is the first Henry Ford athletic trainer to be inducted.

MATS is a professional organization for athletic trainers, athletic training students and others who advance athletic training across the state. The association was founded in 1986 and its objective is to advance, encourage and improve the athletic training profession in the state of Michigan through education, legislation and other professional opportunities.

“Christina is a consummate professional, and the type of athletic trainer we should all aspire to be,” said MATS President Mark Stonerock. “She is caring, hardworking, tenacious and intelligent, and relates well to everyone she encounters. She is a shining example to all in the healthcare field. There is no other athletic trainer I know who is more deserving to be in our Hall of Fame.”.

Eyers has led a distinguished career in the field of athletic training. She has cared for athletes at the high school and collegiate levels including the University of Michigan and University of Alabama as well as youth soccer athletes under the U.S. Olympic Development Program. She earned a bachelor’s degree in movement science from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in health studies from the University of Alabama and a doctorate in education from Central Michigan University.

She has served as chair for the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs overseeing 1,600 athletic trainers from November 2013-June 2020. She was appointed to the board in April 2010 by then Gov. Jennifer Granholm and is the longest-serving board member to date.

Eyers leads athletic training at Henry Ford’s Center for Athletic Medicine. She joined the Sports Medicine Division of Henry Ford’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery in March 2011.

Henry Ford athletic trainers provide athletic training services for athletic programs at over 100 Central and Southeast Michigan area high schools, colleges and universities, and professional teams in addition to physician clinics and rehab services at Henry Ford Health System. They work with physicians to prevent, evaluate, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate athletic injuries.